Forgot Password

How Latoya Belfon Built LabWorks into a Home for Writers
How Latoya Belfon Built LabWorks into a Home for Writers

Black Theatre Workshop Brings Our Place to the Stage
Black Theatre Workshop Brings Our Place to the Stage

For Arlene Bryant, Local Politics Is About Presence, Not Power
For Arlene Bryant, Local Politics Is About Presence, Not Power

Carlton Fashions Shines at Rip the Runway
Carlton Fashions Shines at Rip the Runway

The Canadian Armed Forces formally apologizes
The Canadian Armed Forces formally apologizes

Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica
Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica

Living wage, clean housing at core of Carol-Ann Hoyte’s bid in Côte-des-Neiges
Living wage, clean housing at core of Carol-Ann Hoyte’s bid in Côte-des-Neiges

Latest Opinions

Latest Entertainment

Loader..
My First Tobago Carnival, Where Mud, Mas & Music Take Center Stage

My First Tobago Carnival, Where Mud, Mas & Music Take Center Stage

So, hear what!! I finally experienced the Tobago Carnival for myself, and it was nothing short of amazing. I’ve attended Trinidad Carnival countless times, but Tobago offered something refreshingly different. A...

Picture Perfect

Picture Perfect

Fall is here and the echoes of summer festivals and late night gatherings fade, what remains are the images that kept those moments alive. From packed festival’s, BBQ to buzzing night...

Papa Michigan lights up Jamaica Day and looks back on a pioneering career

Papa Michigan lights up Jamaica Day and looks back on a pioneering career

Montrealers turned out in full force on July 26th for Jamaica Day at Martin Luther King (Kent) Park, widely regarded by organizers as the largest edition to date. Headliner Papa Michigan...

Carimas 2025: A Celebration Worth Reflecting On

Carimas 2025: A Celebration Worth Reflecting On

This year’s Carimas celebration brought out the energy, colour, and culture of our community, but it also exposed some deeper issues we need to address. As members of the Caribbean community,...

Riggo Suave Honored at Island Twist in Montreal — Next Stop: Carivibe Ottawa 2025

Riggo Suave Honored at Island Twist in Montreal — Next Stop: Carivibe Ottawa 2025

Montreal, July 1st, 2025 Canada Day in Montreal took on a special meaning this year as two of the city’s top promoters, NiteLife Ent and Production Sounds came together to present...

Petit Carimas 2025

Petit Carimas 2025

Kiddies Carnival also known as Petit Carimas in Montreal is around the corner. This year Petit Carimas will be held on Saturday 28th June, 2025 at Martin Luther King Park starting...

More Entertainment
BCRC Montreal

Latest Articles

Loader..
How Latoya Belfon Built LabWorks into a Home for Writers
Community NewsSpecial Features

How Latoya Belfon Built LabWorks into a Home for Writers

When Latoya Belfon sat down to write her first book in 2020, her only goal was to learn how to publish it. She had no plans to start a company or...

Black Theatre Workshop Brings Our Place to the Stage
Community News

Black Theatre Workshop Brings Our Place to the Stage

This November, Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) returns to the Segal Centre for Performing Arts Studio with Our Place, a stirring and often humorous exploration of Canada’s immigration system. Written by Ambrose...

For Arlene Bryant, Local Politics Is About Presence, Not Power
Community News

For Arlene Bryant, Local Politics Is About Presence, Not Power

When Arlene Bryant walks through the streets of Châteauguay, people know her by name. They wave, smile, or stop her to talk about their neighborhoods, roads, or children. And that, she...

The Sum(mer) of All Fears
Opinions

The Sum(mer) of All Fears

The ‘Sum of All Fears’ is a captivating spy thriller that explores the shadowy realm of terrorism and the malevolent motivations behind it. As we reflect on our summer, it’s crucial...

How’s Your Attitude?
Opinions

How’s Your Attitude?

What comes to mind when you think about your attitude? Have you ever been arou nd people with a bad attitude? How did that make you feel? Have you been around...

Winterizing the Mind, Body, and Soul
Opinions

Winterizing the Mind, Body, and Soul

Salutations Everyone! I hope everyone had a great Fall! Despite being born and raised in Montreal, I feel like winter will NEVER sit right with me. Around this time, I start...

Carlton Fashions Shines at Rip the Runway
Community NewsSpecial Features

Carlton Fashions Shines at Rip the Runway

For more than 30 years, Carlton Daley has been a familiar name in Montreal’s fashion scene. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Daley learned the craft of tailoring as a teenager before...

My First Tobago Carnival, Where Mud, Mas & Music Take Center Stage
Entertainment

My First Tobago Carnival, Where Mud, Mas & Music Take Center Stage

So, hear what!! I finally experienced the Tobago Carnival for myself, and it was nothing short of amazing. I’ve attended Trinidad Carnival countless times, but Tobago offered something refreshingly different. A...

The Truth Behind the Ten-Dollar Bill
Opinions

The Truth Behind the Ten-Dollar Bill

On November 8th, many Canadians honour the memory of Viola Desmond, a Black businesswoman whose face graces our ten-dollar bill. But beyond her portrait lies a deeper, more complex truth —...

The Canadian Armed Forces formally apologizes
Community News

The Canadian Armed Forces formally apologizes

Kathy Grant In October 2025, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) formally apologized for its history of systemic racism. This apology marked a major step toward justice and inclusion for racialized service...

Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica
Community News

Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica

Montreal, November 02, 2025 — In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on October 28, the Jamaica Association of Montreal (JAM) has launched a coordinated relief...

Living wage, clean housing at core of Carol-Ann Hoyte’s bid in Côte-des-Neiges
Community News

Living wage, clean housing at core of Carol-Ann Hoyte’s bid in Côte-des-Neiges

Carol-Ann Hoyte didn’t plan on politics. The Côte-des-Neiges native, mother, poet and 24-year veteran of children’s literature explains to the CONTACT, “the opportunity found me.” Now she’s running for city councillor...

Donate To the Community Contact


Quality Community Journalism is Expensive. You can Help. Find Out How

Search Items

Latest Print Issue

BCRC Montreal

Latest Issues

Loader..
FRANK BAYLIS IS READY TO LEAD THE LIBERALS

FRANK BAYLIS IS READY TO LEAD THE LIBERALS

With the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heating up, former MP, Frank Baylis is positioning himself as the pragmatic outsider who can fix a system, he says is failing...

The sky is only the beginning for those who dream

The sky is only the beginning for those who dream

Nompumelelo Moyo (LJI) On February 15, there will be a special Valentine’s Edition featuring numerous emerging artists from Montreal, some of the city’s favorite DJ’s as well as talented coming in...

“All That We Carry!” 34th Edition of Black History Month Launched

“All That We Carry!” 34th Edition of Black History Month Launched

The 34th edition of Black History Month in Quebec officially launched on January 25th at City Hall. Organized by the Round Table on Black History Month, this year’s theme, “All That...

The String Up: Celebrating reggae and sound-system culture

The String Up: Celebrating reggae and sound-system culture

Reggae history and Montreal’s vibrant sound system culture will be the main focus at The String Up, a new exhibition by the Afrosonic Innovation Lab launching on Feb. 7, 2025 at...

Frank Baylis needs our help

Frank Baylis needs our help

Dear friends, colleagues, and family,   Thank you for the kind words of support as I run to be the leader of the Liberal Party and the next Prime Minister of...

IN HONOUR OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH THE OCM PRESENTS DISTANT ECHOES OF AFRICA

IN HONOUR OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH THE OCM PRESENTS DISTANT ECHOES OF AFRICA

Monday, January 6, 2025 – In honour of Black History Month, the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) will shine the spotlight on three artists of African descent: Cameroonian-Canadian soprano Suzanne Taffot, Haitian-Canadian composer...

Read More Issues Online