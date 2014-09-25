Latest Opinions
So, hear what!! I finally experienced the Tobago Carnival for myself, and it was nothing short of amazing. I’ve attended Trinidad Carnival countless times, but Tobago offered something refreshingly different. A...
Fall is here and the echoes of summer festivals and late night gatherings fade, what remains are the images that kept those moments alive. From packed festival’s, BBQ to buzzing night...
Montrealers turned out in full force on July 26th for Jamaica Day at Martin Luther King (Kent) Park, widely regarded by organizers as the largest edition to date. Headliner Papa Michigan...
This year’s Carimas celebration brought out the energy, colour, and culture of our community, but it also exposed some deeper issues we need to address. As members of the Caribbean community,...
Montreal, July 1st, 2025 Canada Day in Montreal took on a special meaning this year as two of the city’s top promoters, NiteLife Ent and Production Sounds came together to present...
Kiddies Carnival also known as Petit Carimas in Montreal is around the corner. This year Petit Carimas will be held on Saturday 28th June, 2025 at Martin Luther King Park starting...
When Latoya Belfon sat down to write her first book in 2020, her only goal was to learn how to publish it. She had no plans to start a company or...
This November, Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) returns to the Segal Centre for Performing Arts Studio with Our Place, a stirring and often humorous exploration of Canada’s immigration system. Written by Ambrose...
When Arlene Bryant walks through the streets of Châteauguay, people know her by name. They wave, smile, or stop her to talk about their neighborhoods, roads, or children. And that, she...
The ‘Sum of All Fears’ is a captivating spy thriller that explores the shadowy realm of terrorism and the malevolent motivations behind it. As we reflect on our summer, it’s crucial...
What comes to mind when you think about your attitude? Have you ever been arou nd people with a bad attitude? How did that make you feel? Have you been around...
Salutations Everyone! I hope everyone had a great Fall! Despite being born and raised in Montreal, I feel like winter will NEVER sit right with me. Around this time, I start...
For more than 30 years, Carlton Daley has been a familiar name in Montreal’s fashion scene. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Daley learned the craft of tailoring as a teenager before...
On November 8th, many Canadians honour the memory of Viola Desmond, a Black businesswoman whose face graces our ten-dollar bill. But beyond her portrait lies a deeper, more complex truth —...
Kathy Grant In October 2025, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) formally apologized for its history of systemic racism. This apology marked a major step toward justice and inclusion for racialized service...
Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica
Montreal, November 02, 2025 — In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, which struck Jamaica on October 28, the Jamaica Association of Montreal (JAM) has launched a coordinated relief...
Carol-Ann Hoyte didn’t plan on politics. The Côte-des-Neiges native, mother, poet and 24-year veteran of children’s literature explains to the CONTACT, “the opportunity found me.” Now she’s running for city councillor...
With the race to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heating up, former MP, Frank Baylis is positioning himself as the pragmatic outsider who can fix a system, he says is failing...
Nompumelelo Moyo (LJI) On February 15, there will be a special Valentine’s Edition featuring numerous emerging artists from Montreal, some of the city’s favorite DJ’s as well as talented coming in...
The 34th edition of Black History Month in Quebec officially launched on January 25th at City Hall. Organized by the Round Table on Black History Month, this year’s theme, “All That...
Reggae history and Montreal’s vibrant sound system culture will be the main focus at The String Up, a new exhibition by the Afrosonic Innovation Lab launching on Feb. 7, 2025 at...
Dear friends, colleagues, and family, Thank you for the kind words of support as I run to be the leader of the Liberal Party and the next Prime Minister of...
Monday, January 6, 2025 – In honour of Black History Month, the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) will shine the spotlight on three artists of African descent: Cameroonian-Canadian soprano Suzanne Taffot, Haitian-Canadian composer...