Sharon Nelson targets English School Board Seat

When speaking to Sharon Nelson, it is clear that a heart for community empowerment is her driving force. Her work as second Vice President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal has been applauded by community leaders and members alike. Just recently, she was honored with the special Golden Heart award in memory of the late Egbert Gaye for her work in community building. Now she is running for the NDG ward representative for the English School Board of Montreal (ESMB) elections this November.

As she explains to the CONTACT, it wasn’t part of her original plan—but now, it’s a mission she embraces with open arms. “For me, I am happy to take up the opportunity to run for the English school board representative in the NDG Ward,” Nelson reflects. “It’s a pleasure to be able to do it, to have the opportunity to make a difference. That’s what it is—expanding our community and building on what others have done before, and even exceeding some of what was done previously. It’s very rewarding to see that you can be the change you want to see in your community.”

Nelson’s path to candidacy began with a phone call from Joe Ortona, the incumbent chair of the English Montreal School Board. The EMSB is Quebec’s largest English board, serving 35,000 students.

“He was looking for someone to run in the English school board elections for the NDG ward, and I was helping him search for a candidate. Then, someone said to me, ‘Why don’t you do it?’” Nelson recalls. “I realized that It was an opportunity for me to bridge both worlds—education and community.”

Team Ortona’s campaign is centered around the slogan “Elevating Educational Heights, Defending English Rights,” and it speaks to their focus on protecting the rights of English-speaking students while fostering academic excellence. “There’s nothing really standing in front of us once we have the right tools and the right information. We can definitely build better.”

Nelson understands that the rights of English speakers in Quebec are a sensitive issue, particularly in the face of recent legislation. “In the last two years, Joe Ortona and his team have defended English rights, and we need to continue that momentum,” she says.

“The English Montreal School Board is the only board pushing back against laws like Bill 21 and Bill 96, saying, ‘No, we don’t accept this.’ We have rights protected by the Canadian Charter, and it’s our responsibility to stand by those.”

However, she is quick to clarify that her advocacy for English rights doesn’t exclude the value of bilingualism. “It’s not a one-sided approach. We certainly welcome bilingualism,” Nelson emphasizes. “In the English Montreal School Board, children are bilingual. People want to learn Italian, Greek, Mandarin, Japanese etc. Learning other languages opens one up to a whole new way of seeing things and understanding people.”

As the population of English-speaking students declines in certain areas, the need to preserve English schools becomes more urgent. “We’ve seen a shrinking number enrollment in English schools in the NDG Ward, and it’s crucial to keep those schools open,” she explains. “This isn’t just for the English-speaking community. Francophone children could also have an opportunity to learn English and thrive in a second language. It’s not a one-sided approach—it’s about giving all children the tools to succeed. We need to focus on creating an inclusive Quebec where people of all backgrounds and languages can thrive.”

One of team Ortona’s key goals is to strengthen the connection between schools and the wider community. Nelson affirms that parents play a huge role in the education system—as their children’s primary role models, the biggest champions. Their involvement and engagement fuel their children to do better and strive for more.

Nelson urges the public to vote in the upcoming English school board elections on November 3rd. Parents of children enrolled or previously enrolled in English schools should confirm their registration status on the electoral list. Those who have not previously been registered but wish to vote can do so by contacting Elections Quebec. The deadline to update the list is October 15th

For more information on the upcoming elections visit the website: https://www.emsb.qc.ca/emsb/about/governance/elections/voting-rights