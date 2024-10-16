A Heartfelt Tribute to His Father

When he started his musical journey over 30 years ago Mike S’obrian, commonly known as Stemz, didn’t know that it would be music that would help him navigate a period of deep grief in his life.

“I’m still going through it,” he says to the CONTACT via phone interview.

The “it” he is referring to is the passing away of his father Allan “Tony” Ramroop S’obrian in July 2024. His father was born in Trinidad and Tobago and like most immigrants came to Canada with the hopes of offering a better life to his family.

He moved to Montreal from Trinidad in the 1970s with and soon found work doing whatever he could to provide for his family. As Stemz tells it, his father didn’t actively create music while in Canada. But he came from a rich musical heritage which he introduced his children to.

“I got into music because of him,” he explains, “back in Trinidad he played in a band with some family members. He played the bongo and was often always around the band and music, which is how I ended up playing and touring with the band for many years.”

As his father’s health deteriorated, Stems felt it necessary to put the touring on hold and come and be close to him in Montreal.

“It’s how I even ended up creating my studio (Stems recording studio) I wasn’t actively in music, but I could still create beats here and there without having to tour.”

And when his uncle passed away in Trinidad, he went into the studio to create a track to help him process the grief. He didn’t finish it but he had laid out some of the composition.

That was almost two years ago. Then when he lost his father, he picked it back up. This time pushing through the pain and creating the full track titled traveler.

He explains how it was therapeutic for him to finish the song, and he hopes the song will resonate with those who have gone through some kind of grief and give them comfort. The paradox of sad music that although we don’t enjoy being sad a lot of research has shown that we do enjoy the art that makes us feel seen through grief.

“My dad loved life, he loved family, he loved bringing people together through cookouts and parties,” Stemz shares, “so I know he would be proud of me for pushing and doing this song.”

Stemz created and produced the track and it was mixed and mastered by Azaryah, and the vocal engineer David Millien, while Jay walker wrote and sang the vocals.

“Traveler” is now available on Spotify, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms.