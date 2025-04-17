MAKE ROOM, MISS DIVA IS HERE

Alicia Anderson, better known by her stage name Miss Diva, has been making inroads in music for almost a decade now. grew up deeply rooted in music and faith. “I was always in church,” she recalls to the CONTACT, reminiscing about weekends spent between her two grandmothers—one Pentecostal, the other Anglican. Encouraged by her grandmother, young Alicia took her first steps into the choir, unknowingly laying the foundation for what would become her career.

Beyond the church walls, Alicia was immersed in the sounds of reggae greats like Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Marcia Griffiths, thanks to jam sessions in her uncle Peter’s basement. “I remember my grandmother asking who was in the basement, and I’d say, ‘Grandma, a lot of people are down there,’” she laughs. That exposure cemented her drive and desire to sing.

At just ten years old, Alicia was introduced to the world of Soca music through Kiddies Carnival, and she fell in love instantly. “My mom married into the Trinidadian culture, and I was surrounded by both Soca and Reggae,” she explains. Her early years saw her crowned Queen of the Band an impressive fourteen times, proving that she was not only a singer but a dynamic entertainer.

As she entered her teenage years, Miss Diva was ready to take her talent to the next level. She underwent voice training with Adessa and gained recognition in a talent show at Westmount School, where she wowed the audience with her rendition of Monica’s Angel of Mine. She expanded her talents to dance and pageantry. At 18, she entered the Dancehall Queen competition—a bold move that set her apart. “All the dancers were skinny, but I was a thick girl. I stood out,” she recalls. She not only participated but won, earning a trip to Jamaica where she danced alongside icons like Ding Dong and Mad Michelle and networked with industry heavyweights.

Yet, her heart was in singing. “I had to tell them I could sing,” she says. Her persistence paid off when, one night at a party, she sang on the spot for a producer who encouraged her to record a demo.

“I had an album launch at three months pregnant, but no one knew,” she reveals. “When my manager at the time found out, they left me. But I never took no for an answer.”

Even at four months pregnant, she traveled to Jamaica, making headlines when she revealed her pregnancy on national television. She continued to push forward, performing on live TV just four months after giving birth to her son, Dream.

Motherhood didn’t slow her down—it gave her new purpose. “When my son was sleeping, I’d be creating music. Social media allowed me to keep working without leaving home,” she shares. By the time Dream turned one, Alicia was back in the studio.

Miss Diva continued to grow her brand, performing on major stages and releasing new music. She made her post-pregnancy debut at Luciano’s show, despite her having concerns about weight gain, she left the crowd electrified.

“I was worried because of the weight but I worked the crowd! I was made for this,” she asserts.

She released her album Number One Girl, collaborating with Reggae stars Macka Diamond and Lutan Fyah. When the pandemic hit, she adapted, continuing to create and eventually launching her 2023 album to critical acclaim.

Her music has been recognized in nominations, including the North of You Awards and the Reggae Exclusive Awards for Entertainer of the Year. Though she didn’t take home the trophies, the experience fueled her drive. “I remember saying to myself, ‘My grandmothers would be so proud.’”

The recognition only fueled her drive. “I have to keep going,” she says. She expanded her reach to Canada’s Caribbean music scene, performing at festivals in Calgary and Edmonton.

In 2023, Alicia dove deeper into the Soca world with the release of Energy Bumper, which received rave reviews. Building on this momentum, she traveled to Trinidad for Carnival, where she performed, recorded new music, and filmed a video for her latest hit, Meet Me on the Road. The track gained traction in Trinidad especially during the recently concluded carnival. “This song is just about my love for the road as a masquerader,” she says. Produced by ICU Studios from Grenada, the track has been met with enthusiastic responses. “I walked out of my house, and someone said, ‘Diva, Meet Me on the Road!’ That’s when I knew it was working!”

Beyond music, Alicia has entrepreneurial ambitions. With a background in hair styling—having managed a beauty salon in downtown Montreal for years—she now takes private appointments at Diva Salon. She is also preparing to launch her lipstick line, Diva, adding yet another dimension to her brand.

Alicia attributes much of her success to the strong women who have influenced her. From her grandmothers to her manager, Angie Goodaz and mother, Pat Dillon Moore these women have been her cheerleaders and mentors.

“The best thing I’ve learned from my mother is to never make decisions too quickly,” she shares. Her grandmother’s words, “Why worry when you can pray,” have been a mantra that continues to inspire her journey.

Currently, Alicia is focused on her biggest project yet: the Montreal Music Festival, set for June 27, 2025. The event will feature reggae heavyweights Montreal and the diaspora.

With new collaborations on the horizon, including one with Trinidad’s Young Bredda, Miss Diva is showing no signs of slowing down. She remains dedicated to leaving a lasting impression in both Reggae and Soca. “I’m here and I’m ready to work,” she declares.