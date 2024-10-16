Reggae superstar Sanchez in town Nov 16

Jamaican reggae singer Sanchez is set to captivate audiences in Montreal with a live concert on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at L’Olympia. Sanchez is one of the all-time favourite singer/performer who transforms his audience into a mass choir at his live performances. He epitomizes elegance and style and is always splendidly attired in a formal suit, enhanced with gold chains and bracelets, giving fans the ultimate in appearance and presentation. He possesses one of the sweetest male voices in popular music and his selection of songs range from soulful R&B to hardcore Dancehall,

Reggae, balanced with religiously calming cuts that enhance the spiritual vibes of his act. Born on November 30, 1964, in Kingston, Jamaica and christened Kevin Anthony Jackson, Sanchez grew up with his mother, Father, two brothers and two sisters, in the Stony Hill and

Waterford Communities under strong Christian principles.

His 2000 album Simply Being Me reached number 14 on the US Billboard Top Reggae Albums chart, and 2002’s Stays on My Mind hit number 9. Primarily known for love songs and cover versions of pop and R&B songs, in the 1990s he mixed gospel themes with other topics on his albums, and released the totally gospel Who is This Man in 1999 and

He’s Got the Power in 2003.

In 2012 he revealed that he is now “a full-time producer”, and revealed that he was working on two self-produced albums, one dancehall (Like a General) and one gospel (There is no Other Like You Lord). Fans are eager to experience his legendary voice live and are anticipating his upcoming concert in Montreal.