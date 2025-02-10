the latest for T&T carnival 2025

Island Scoop is your one-stop article for Soca news during the 2025 Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season which will take place from 3rd to 4th March. So what has been going on since the last issue! This Carnival season Nicki Minaj is featured on the intro of Trinidad Killa’s song ‘Eskimo and promises a verse after one million youtube views. Also Ultimate Soca Champion competition is here to replace International Soca Monarch.

First let’s congratulate Trinidad Killa, Pronto, Dori Cowan, Kyle Peters and the full team who put the Soca hit title “Eskimo” together, and a special salute to Nicki Minaj for always endorsing Caribbean music and culture. Trinidad Killa, a musician from Trinidad and Tobago, is well-known for Soca and Zess music, which combines

Dancehall and Reggae rhythms. His most well-known songs include “Gun Man in Yuh Hole”, “Forms of Energy”, “Power In Soca (Dyy Zess)”, “Spanish”, “Riot”, “Steamy” and now “Eskimo”.

The song Eskimo was first released using Full Blown’s Big Links Riddim, without proper authorization. The song, however, quickly gained traction, peaking at #13 on Apple Music (All Genres) in Trinidad & Tobago, despite the looming copyright controversy. The momentum was undeniable, but the track was eventually pulled from Youtube and more,

Rather than let the song fade, Trinidad Killa, Pronto, and the team returned on January 21 with The Bigger Links Riddim, a newly crafted and infectious instrumental to house Eskimo properly. The song got the attention of Nicki Minaj and In a surprising turn, she took to Instagram to endorse the track, featuring a shout-out in her story: “Hey yo, Trinidad Killa, what’s going on? Your girl Nicki Minaj represents Trinidad and Tobago. Eskimo season. This endorsement was a surprise to all but Nicki Minaj later promised to release a verse after its official YouTube music video reached one million views.

The track, which blends dancehall and soca influences, has surpassed one million views and is a testament to Trinidad Killa’s resilience and dedication to his craft. Trinidadians are waiting patiently for Nicki Minaj verse.

One Million dollars up for grabs in the new Ultimate Soca Champion competition as it replaced International Soca Monarch as the new government-backed Soca competition. William Munroe founded the International Soca Monarch competition in 1993. The competition was headquartered in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and this competition went on from 1993 to 2020. The Ultimate Soca Champion competition compiles of two categories, “Youth Soca Champion” where the final artistes will compete for a chance at the crown of the Youth Soca Champion 2025, and the grand prize of $200,000. And the Ultimate Soca Champion the final artistes will compete in the final for the crown of the Ultimate Soca Champion 2025, and the grand prize of $1,000,000. The competition is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 20, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, while the semifinals will be held at the Naparima Bowl on Sunday, February 9th.

