NBA 2023 Expectations

The NBA has never been more talented. Expectations for this season are up in the air as a multitude of contenders emerged throughout this year (the whole of 2022).

The Warriors being the reigning champs are one of these contenders. Being a part of the West, the Warriors should remain favorites (bearing injury) since the Western Conference has been playing second fiddle to the East over the past few seasons.

That isn’t to say that the West should be taken lightly. The Suns, while looking a little shaky from their Playoff woes of last season, are still formidable. Led by future hall of famer Chris Paul and all-star Devin Booker, Phoenix is still likely to remain a strong presence in the league.

The Nuggets should have a healthy Jamal Murray returning from an ACL tear. Michael Porter Jr, who, despite being injury prone, provides Denver with strong offensive play alongside Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who is at the helm of the team’s success.

The Grizzlies and Mavericks are both rising teams that continue to progress yearly. Memphis’ fast, high-flying style has been at the center of the NBA thanks to superstar point guard Ja Morant looking to improve on an already solid season in 2021-2022. The depth of young talent on the roster is impressive; Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Brandon Clark are looking poised in the franchise’s current position and future.

Last post-season, the Mavericks overachieved, reaching the Conference finals against the eventual champions and upsetting the Suns along the way. The team’s star Luka Doncic and teammates Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are looking stronger after acquiring Houston big man Christian Wood.

We could see both L.A teams make a splash. The Clippers are getting both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back from injury, automatically making them a bigger threat in NBA. As for the Lakers, LeBron and Anthony Davis make them top-heavy, but it is difficult envisioning them making a run at the title without at least moving Russell Westbrook. The rumored trade is linked to Indiana exchanging Westbrook for shooter Buddy Hield and center Myles Turner, but for now, the Lakers will be a middling team in the league.

On the other hand, the East is star-studded. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Jason Tatum, etc. Evidence for how dangerous the East is this season.

The Cavaliers have improved after trading for star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. He will join a rock-solid core of young budding talent found in Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. The franchise’s roster is rapidly improving into a legitimate contender but will probably need another year or two before fully jelling as a unit.

Their division rival Toronto Raptors are also a dark horse pick. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been playing well, VanVleet made an All-Star team and Siakam was selected to his second All-NBA Team (3rd team this time). Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes could make the leap to stardom in his sophomore campaign, with consistent play from Khem Birch, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr. makes for competitive basketball.

Teams like the Hawks and Bulls won’t make for serious playoff teams but are entertaining, nonetheless.

Basketball is experiencing a rush of talent, with the majority of NBA teams likely to be either contenders or improving for future seasons, everybody’s got a horse in the race.