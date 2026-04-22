Remembering Mr. Cecil Blackette

Mr. Cecil Blackette

The death is announced of Mr. Cecil Blackette, better known as Cess, who departed this life April 14 after being hospitalized for some time. He was the spouse of Christine Joseph Blackette and brother-in-law of Michael Joseph, both deceased. Mr. Blackette was one of the early members of the Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal, Inc. (GNAM) serving in the role as its first Treasurer. He will be dearly missed at our Grenadian community functions here in Montreal where he resided. Sincerest condolences are extended to his son Terrence “Terry” and daughter Melissa Blackette and his extended family, friends and community.

Rest well Cess and thank you for your service and contributions to the Montreal-Grenadian Community.

FUNERAL SERVICE/RECEPTION – Tuesday, April 28th @ ST. MONICA’S CHURCH, 6405 TERREBONNE AVENUE, MTL. H4B 1A8