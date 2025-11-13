How Latoya Belfon Built LabWorks into a Home for Writers

When Latoya Belfon sat down to write her first book in 2020, her only goal was to learn how to publish it. She had no plans to start a company or guide others through the process. But as she launched her debut and shared it with her community, the encouragement she received was accompanied by questions—how did you do it? Where did you start? That steady stream of curiosity motivated her to share what she had learned and, before long, to create something enduring.

“I never started out thinking I was going to be a publisher,” Belfon said to the CONTACT. “My first goal was just acquiring the knowledge to complete my own journey. But when I released my first book, the support was overwhelming. People began asking how I did it, and I realized there was a need for guidance.”

That moment became the foundation of LabWorks Publishing, which Belfon officially incorporated in 2021. Belfon’s journey to entrepreneurship was shaped through grit and self-paced courses. With limited local resources during the pandemic, she taught herself editing, illustration, formatting, and the basics of publishing, skills she would later pass on to others. “When I started, I didn’t know who to trust or where to turn,” she explained. “I just knew I wanted to learn. Every time I figured something out, I applied it immediately. Over time, the mistakes became lessons, and the lessons became systems.”

Her approach to planning is methodical, something she says keeps her grounded amid teaching, parenting, and managing a growing business.

“When I was writing my books, I had to be intentional. I outlined every chapter, wrote during set hours, and accepted that my real life, with work, meetings, and kids, had to be part of the plan,” she said. “That’s how projects get finished.”

That same practical approach has spilled into her family life. Earlier this year, Belfon co-authored a dinosaur-themed children’s book with her four-year-old son, who came up with story ideas and even critiqued her illustrations. “He would remind me, ‘Mom, dinosaurs don’t have four toes!’” she said with a laugh. “That experience showed me how storytelling builds curiosity and confidence in children. It reminded me why this work matters.”

That system has also benefited others. In just a few years, LabWorks has supported about 15 authors to publication, including eight in the past year alone—and has helped hundreds more through workshops, masterclasses, and consulting. “It’s been incredible to see authors hold their finished books for the first time,” she said. “That’s when it all feels worth it.” But Belfon’s influence extends well beyond her company. A four-time Amazon best-selling author, intellectual property strategist, and award-winning entrepreneur, she has become one of Quebec’s most prominent advocates for author empowerment and creative ownership. Belfon’s work has earned her several awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year (2021), the CBC Black Changemakers Award (2024), the Top 100 Black Women to Watch (2023), and the Woman of Merit Award (2021).

While Montreal’s cultural scene thrives with music, art, and festivals, Belfon believes there is still room for more appreciation of literature, particularly within the Black community. She is now working in Châteauguay and across Montreal to celebrate storytelling and foster connections across generations.

“We can’t say nothing’s happening if we’re not willing to build it,” she said. “I’ve seen how literary festivals in places like Jamaica and Grenada bring communities together. I want to see that same pride here.”

Belfon’s latest initiative is the Boss Writer Masterclass: The Rise of the Authorpreneur, scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at The Resurrection Center in Lachine, Quebec. The one-day event is designed to guide authors from concept to completion, and from completion to income. “The masterclass is based on my book Boss Writer: How Entrepreneurs Can Write Their Vision or Their Voice and Scale Their Brand into a Legacy,” she said. “It’s a call for authors, creatives, and entrepreneurs to take ownership of their vision and use their books as launchpads for opportunity.”

Participants will learn how to develop and structure their books, understand publishing models, market themselves authentically, and create multiple income streams beyond book sales. The event will also feature one-on-one “Power Consults” with Belfon, professional business headshots by Grace Photography, and networking opportunities through the Boss Writer Resource Hub. “It’s not just about writing a book,” Belfon said. “It’s about transforming your story into a brand, positioning yourself for growth, and leading with confidence.”

To learn more about LabWorks Publishing, explore its catalogue, or register for the upcoming Boss Writer Masterclass, visit www.labworkspublishing.com.