Guess Who’s Coming 2 Tea!

Anne Janice Farray

TV Host, Photographer, Human Rights Advocate, African Drummer/Dancer and Philanthropist, Mr. John Crow Alexander will once again be bringing his African-Grenadian pomp, passion and humour to Montreal as he graces the stage at this year’s Tea, Poetry & Wee on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at Ruby Foo’s Hotel.

The Crow’s re-entry in the entertainment scene here in Montreal has been long in coming. This year’s event is themed “Hello Africa … Salutes to the Motherland”….and who’s best to show off some captivating African wear than the Crow.

His good friend Theresa Cloe Henwood, a Grenadian-Canadian multi-talented Artistic Decorator, Fashion Designer, Founder of Project Book Benefit and organizer of the Tea Poetry & Wee, will be showcasing her Vintage Collection featuring African wear. The Project raises funds to send books, school supplies and toys to schools in Grenada. Now in its 10th year, one of this year’s benefactors is St. Matthew’s Catholic School, in Birch Grove, St. Andrew’s.

This year’s special honoree to be “given his well-deserved flowers” for his legendary efforts over the years promoting, developing and nurturing our African-Caribbean culture is Mr. Neville “Nato” Brown, Cultural Enthusiast and Entrepreneur.

Mr. Brown is an entrepreneurial, multi-talented and highly cultured Trinidadian with a passion for keeping his African-Caribbean culture alive in his adopted country. He provided space and platform for our voices and expressions and opportunities for teaching, learning, training and development for many. Mr. Brown created establishments which showcased and promoted our culture.

Amongst his many valuable contributions and achievements are the creation of the now internationally West-Can Folk Performing Company in 1978; the 1986 founding and managing of the Canada Weekend Post*, one of Montreal-Quebec Black newspapers which served the English-Speaking Caribbean and African communities up to 1990; hosting of many Trinidad & Tobago calypsonians, entertainers and comedians to showcase and promote Caribbean-African culture and talents in Montreal; and the establishment of calypso tents here in Montreal. Mr. Brown continues to be an active part of Montreal’s Caribbean entertainment scene. Together with his long-time friend Byron “Doggies” Cameron, Entertainer, and many other local entertainers, he organizes annual shows at Dan and Babita’s Caribbean Paradise Restaurant in LaSalle.

Deservedly, WestCan Folk Performing Company, one of Mr. Brown’s creations, will also be honored for its long-standing contributions enriching and showcasing African-Caribbean culture in Canada and abroad, as well as for its continued commitment and growth engaging and teaching the culture to children, youths and the more mature community.

The Keynote address will be delivered by the Crow! Entertainment includes Spoken Words by Jason Joseph and Teddy & Friends from Zim Music Production, Song by Kayleigh Mahalia Ross, a budding new singer and 2025 Junior Carimas Queen contestant, and Cultural Performance by WestCan.

Patrons will be treated to an evening celebrating African Elegance, Poetry and Fashion while sipping away on some fine local teas, hors d’oeurves, desserts and entertainment. The MCs for this spectacular evening will be Karen Parke and JohnCrow.

So come out! Join in the summer fun! Enjoy yourself while being tantalized by great food, talk, spoken word, music, fashion and dance. We look forward to your participation and support!

• Event Info: Tea Poetry & Wee – 3PM – 8PM – Ruby Foo’s – 7655 Decarie Blvd., Montreal – Tickets: $50 – Contact: 514-733-7691/438-522-7691

*As part of his legacy, in early 2025, a Special Collection “Canada Weekend Post” was established under Neville “Nato” Brown’s name @ Concordia University Library. This Collection was coordinated by Caldwell Taylor & Anne Janice Farray, past Editors. Several copies of the paper are available to those undertaking studies about Montreal’s Black African/Caribbean communities. To view: https://concordia.accesstomemory.org/canada-weekend-post-2