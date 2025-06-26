Peace In The Storm

If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today

– T. Hanh.

We all go through stormy seasons and wait expectantly for the storm to end.

Life can be a challenging road to travel. It can be filled with frustration, sadness, heartbreak, loss, disappointment, confusion, and challenges.

We know that rain helps things grow; it nurtures and replenishes dry places, and we need water to live. But sometimes, it feels like when it rains, it pours. It seems like everything is going wrong in our lives, and it begins to feel overwhelming, scary, and hopeless as if we’re drowning.

But know that…

Better days are ahead; in the meantime, we must learn to dance in the rain or at least smile 🙂

How can you find joy in the challenges of life?

Well, you have to embrace your…

• Faith

• Acknowledge your hurt and take the necessary steps toward healing

• Embrace forgiveness

• Remember your blessings

• Practice self-care

• Embrace the truth

• Embrace your truth

• Embrace those who genuinely love you

• Be patient

•Practice daily gratitude; I’ve said it before: gratitude heals the soul

Think about what you have control over in this stormy season and let go of what you don’t have any control over. Identify what you need, acknowledge your newfound strengths, and reflect on what you’ve learned.

Alexandra Elle said, “I am thankful for my struggle because, without it, I wouldn’t have stumbled upon my strength.”

There’s still so much beauty around us; a bad season does not equal a bad life. Yes, life can be hard at times, but we must believe that our future will improve. The storms of life allow us to deepen and strengthen our faith and grow as individuals.

God is with us in the good and the bad times; Hebrews 13:5 says; I will never leave you or abandon you.

I recently heard a quote that said, “Sometimes God calms the storm, and sometimes He lets the storm rage and calms His child.”

He gives us peace during the storms of life and the strength we need to get through difficult times.

Take a minute to check your mood. Is your attitude leaning more toward being hopeful or hopeless?

A positive attitude during this stormy season can make all the difference.

Being positive doesn’t mean ignoring your fear, hurt, the negativity, or disappointment; it simply means that even though you’re hurting and going through a stormy season, you’ve decided to persevere and hold on to hope for the future.