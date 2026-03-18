Step By Step

Focus each day on intentional choices that lead you toward your goals and purpose.

Each day, take action that moves you toward your goals and calling.

Every purposeful step moves you closer to your destiny. Struggles and challenges may arise, but it will be worth it in the end!

Progress requires a decision and commitment to change. We spend much time thinking about what we can’t do and little time on what we can do.

Negativity is a dream killer. You have to decide what you want to do and take the necessary small intentional steps to get you there.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run, then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

We all have the same twenty-four hours. What you do with yours will determine your progress. Do something today to move you closer to a better tomorrow.

“You are anointed and equipped to carry out everything God intends for you to do. Live your destiny!” Pastor Tony Evans

Sometimes, you have to push yourself to do things you don’t like or want to do to get the result you desire. One day, you’ll thank yourself for not giving up!

No more excuses! Be intentional—each small step you take brings you closer to your goal.

Change comes one decision at a time. Our choices today will determine our future. Make the decision to never stop improving.

So, let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time, we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up – Galatians 6:9

Focus on and celebrate your progress. Your journey does not have to be perfect; even the smallest step forward is still a step, and it is still movement. Don’t get discouraged if your progress seems too slow; learn to enjoy the journey.

Trust God, be bold, grateful, consistent, patient, positive, and keep pressing on; your hard work will pay off.

Remember, staying committed to small daily steps is key. Stay strong!

Decide what your next step will be, and then take it—I’m cheering you on every step of the way!

Bev