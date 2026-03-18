Funny By Nature Celebrates 9 Years of Comedy with Big Norm and Friends in Montreal

When it comes to comedy shows in Montreal’s Black community, one promoter stands out: Widma Jean Jacques, better known as Big Will. Since his college days in the late 1990s, Big Will has been producing entertainment events focused on delivering high quality shows at affordable prices, ensuring audiences of all backgrounds can enjoy top notch performances. In recent years, he has shifted his focus to comedy, organizing dozens of shows that bring communities together through laughter. Working alongside his business partner Cliff, Big Will continues that mission with the upcoming Funny By Nature 9th anniversary showcase.

Celebrating nearly a decade of comedic excellence, Funny By Nature will mark its anniversary on Saturday, March 28, at the Gerry Robertson Community Centre. The evening promises a star studded lineup, led by internationally recognized comedian Big Norm, who returns to Montreal to headline the show alongside performers Marlon Palmer, Stephie Grinner, Gee Gethiga, Mo Mawji, Goofy Welldone, and Kris Bonaparte. The March 28 anniversary show also serves as the first in a series of showcases connected to Just for Laughs, giving both established and emerging comedians a platform to be noticed for future festival appearances and television projects.

Born in Scarborough, Big Norm is celebrated for his energetic stage presence and international touring. A longtime cast member of the stage production Prison Dancer, he has performed at the Just for Laughs Festival, appeared on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and competed on Roast Battle Canada. His impressive credits also include the Manila Fringe Festival and The Roast of Machel Montano. Known for his quick wit and infectious humor, Big Norm continues to inspire and entertain audiences across the globe.

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for the brand. Just for Laughs is giving Funny By Nature a real opportunity to showcase emerging and established artists as they set up shop in Montreal’s West Island for the first time.

The team feels blessed to host this search, with the goal of auditioning comedians for upcoming festivals in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, as well as future television projects. The second showcase will take place on April 12 at 8 p.m. at Macallan’s Pub in West Island. The March 28th anniversary show runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., promising an evening of “no filters, no apologies, just laughter.” for tickets and more info so funny.ca.

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