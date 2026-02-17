Efforts to Acquire Name Places for Dan Philip, Noel Alexander & Oscar Peterson

On November 17th, 2025, representatives of more than a dozen community and diaspora organizations converged on the headquarters of the Ligue des Noir du Quebec on Decarie Boulevard in Montreal.

The press conference was organized by Mr. Marvin Rotrand, Executive Director of United Against Hate Canada.

The mission? To lobby the Mayoress of The City of Montreal, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, to assist with the acquisition of place names in Montreal for black citizens of Quebec who’d made significant contributions to the city in various disciplines. On this occasion, three names took front and center of the initiative: Dan Philip, Noel Alexander, and Oscar Peterson.

I, David Foster, President and Founder of The St Lucia Canada Foundation, was invited to speak at the press conference, along with Max Stanley Bazin, President of Ligue des Noir du Quebec, and Mark Henry, former President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

In addition, a letter with over 20 signatures from various community and diaspora groups, addressed to the newly elected Mayoress, was presented at that press conference.

For me, this assignment was not just special; it was personal.

Why? Because just like Dan Philip, I too was born in St Lucia. Dan Philip was also a childhood friend of my deceased brother, Kenneth Foster, a former Queen’s Council attorney and politician. Though separated by distance, the two remained friends throughout their lives. During my final conversation with Dan Philip, he told me that my brother would be extremely proud if I joined him, Dan Philip, to help continue the work that he had started. I accepted the challenge and promised to do just that.

However, working with Dan never materialized, as working two jobs and trying to get a business off the ground afforded me very little time for anything else.

Fast forward 2 years plus and not only do I establish the St Lucia Canada Foundation, but I also become acquainted with Mr Marvin Rotrand, a man whom I respect highly and now regard as a mentor.

Marvin briefed me on the assignment, and I took to it as a duck does to water or a bird to the skies.

During the press conference, Marvin Rotrand spoke first, followed by Max Stanley Bazin and Mark Henry. My turn finally came. I needed no multiple-page rehearsed speech, nor any AI-assisted script. With Marvin Rotrand’s guidance, I fully understood the assignment.

There was no need to repeat who these three colossal personalities were. Everyone knew that Dan Philip had desegregated the Taxi Industry in Quebec, Oscar Peterson had recorded over 200 musical pieces and had won 8 Grammys across several categories, and everyone knew that Noel Alexander had fought against illegal police stop and search practices.

My words were clear, precise, and targeted. I addressed the Mayoress directly and respectfully asked for her support on this initiative, and I told the World that the names of these 3 men must NEVER be forgotten. To forget their names is to forget the work that they dedicated their lives to. To forget their names is to forget the dark, racist history of our city and the numerous people who were victims of that history. To forget their names is to forget that many institutions and individuals remain racist and bigoted in their mentalities and operations. Therefore, we must NEVER forget these names.

During a brief interview with one of the media houses present, Joan Lee, President of WIBCA, reminded the World that Quebec had come a long way with regards to racism, but we still had a long way to go.

That press conference created an immediate ripple and almost every major media house from Montreal, Toronto and as far as Vancouver echoed my words that ‘These names must NEVER be forgotten. Those words became the kicker for many news reels and press write-ups. The mission to recreate the awareness of this cause had been accomplished.

Marvin Rotrand then briefed us on the next stage of the campaign, which was for me to propose to the Mayoress the creation of a ‘working table’ which would oversee the allocation of place names for prominent black Montrealers, posthumously. She accepted without hesitation and also promised that Josue Corvil would contact Max Stanley Bazin to advance things further.

We were definitely making headway and building momentum. Mr. Bazin and Mr. Corvil have since spoken and exchanged correspondence on the issue.

We now await a date for a proposed meeting with the Mayoress and members of the Executive Committee.

This cause has taught me something rather important. Now more than ever, the call for unity within our community is resoundingly loud. The call is for unity and not dominance by any one group or organization. We live in times where the reign of certain political figures with a certain mentality regarding race and social strata has empowered the masses to act and speak in the most despicable of ways. We’ve all seen the recent video of Police approaching a group of our sons, with guns drawn and demanding that they lay on the ground. After searching and traumatizing those kids a bit more, the Police realized that they were never a threat. Just a bunch of black kids having a good time at an Airbnb.

I believe that we must unite not with just others from our home islands nor countries, but with all of each other, because first and foremost we’re Afro-Caribbean, then St Lucian, then Barbadian, and Trini, etc., etc. I see the need for a group that represents just that, and not just specific islands. I see the need for a diverse group that will not play on dominance, nor the cultural prowess of any individual island. I see the need for a group that speaks loudly and unapologetically when addressing the issues and needs of our people. Not a group whose sole assignment is one of social gatherings and photo opportunities only. We need to get serious and focus.

I commend Mr. Rotrand for spearheading this initiative, and I’m grateful and honored to be a part of it. I applaud the many groups that participated and signed that letter to the Mayoress. It was an honor to walk shoulder to shoulder on this journey with the likes of Barbados House Montreal, WIBCA, Black Girl Magic Canada, Cornucopia, The Tamil organization, our Filipino brothers and sisters, and many others who came out in support and solidarity of this cause. I salute them.

Next mission, to ensure that our Police are equipped with functioning body cams. Again Mr Rotrand is leading the charge and several community groups have allied to get the work done.

In the very near future, my newly launched radio station, Real Island Vibes Radio, will be recording a podcast dedicated to Dan Philip, Noel Alexander, Oscar Peterson, Egbert Gaye, and the countless others who have put in work and paved the way for us. These men were giants, and today we should stand on the shoulders of these giants and let the World know that their names must NEVER be forgotten.

David T Foster

President & Founder of St Lucia Canada Foundation

President & Founder of Real Island Vibes radio & Podcast