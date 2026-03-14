Union United Church Awards Nelson Mandela Community Scholarship

By C0ntact Staff

On February 15, Union United Church of Montreal presented two $2,000 awards through its Nelson Mandela Community Scholarship during the annual Scholarship Award Service.

This community scholarship, distributed through Union United Church, recognizes academic achievement, leadership, and a demonstrated commitment to serving others.

Enora Touloute was selected for her strong academic performance and her leadership both in the classroom and on the basketball court. A dedicated student-athlete, Enora has distinguished herself through teamwork, discipline, and perseverance while competing in school athletics. She has also been actively involved in supporting her peers and participating in community initiatives, demonstrating the character, determination, and leadership that the Nelson Mandela Scholarship seeks to encourage in young leaders.

Brittany Acheampong was recognized for her outstanding commitment to the field of healthcare and her dedication to serving others. Currently pursuing her path in medicine, Brittany has been working as a nurse while continuing her studies with the goal of becoming a physician. Her perseverance, compassion for patients, and commitment to improving the health and well-being of her community reflect the values of service and leadership that this scholarship honours.

The church gratefully acknowledges the presence and support of:

Jonathan Burnham – Borough Councillor, Sud Ouest – Little Burgundy

JosuéCorvil – City Councillor, Villeray – St.Michel –Parc Extension

Michael Farkas – President, Black History Month Round Table

Joan Lee – President, WIBCA

Cynthia Waithe – President, Barbados House

David Foster – President, St. Lucia Canada Foundation

Nicole John – President, Saint Vincent Association

Their participation highlights the importance of strong community partnership in uplifting our youth. The Nelson Mandela Scholarship Committee looks forward to continued and increased community support in the years ahead.

For information about the scholarship, contact nelsonmandelascholarshipuucmtl@gmail.com.