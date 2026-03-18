Beyond calendar: Honouring Women Through a Faith Lens

Each year the calendar invites us to pause and reflect on moments that shape our shared humanity. Some observances pass quietly, while others encourage deeper consideration about the progress we have made and the work that still lies ahead. One such moment is International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8.

Beyond the headlines and social media posts, the day offers an opportunity to recognize the profound ways women have shaped families, communities, and history itself. Some companies and organizations will host events until the end of the week or maybe even the end of the month. But what does it all mean?

For some, conversations about recognizing women quickly become tied to political debates or ideological movements. Yet beyond those discussions lies something universally meaningful: acknowledging the progress that has allowed women around the world to live fuller, freer lives.

There was a time in many societies when girls were denied education, when child marriage was widely accepted, when women had little legal voice in civic life, and when even reading the Bible was discouraged in certain contexts. Today, many women pursue education, vote, lead, innovate, and contribute significantly to their communities. Let’s celebrate that! These freedoms should not be taken for granted.

Within that story of progress are remarkable contributions from Black women whose ingenuity improved everyday life for millions around the world.

Mary Beatrice Davidson Kenner developed an early sanitary belt that paved the way for modern sanitary pads, improving hygiene and comfort for women. Sarah Boone patented an improved ironing board that made pressing garments far more efficient. Gladys West, a mathematician whose work was once largely unknown to the public, contributed critical calculations that led to the development of GPS technology used around the world today.

We can also look to trailblazers like Madam C. J. Walker, widely recognized as the first self-made female millionaire in the United States. Through her hair-care products designed specifically for Black women, she built a thriving business while creating economic opportunities for thousands of women. She also used her success to fund scholarships and support initiatives that strengthened Black communities.

These women were innovators and visionaries whose work continues to benefit people across generations.

While history highlights women whose creativity improved daily life, the Bible reveals something even deeper: from the very beginning, women were part of God’s intentional design to influence the course of humanity.

The very first woman, Eve, holds a unique place in creation. Scripture tells us she was created as a “helper suitable” for Adam, a phrase that carries the meaning of a strong partner or ally. Unlike Adam, who was formed from the dust of the ground, Eve was fashioned from living flesh and carefully formed by God’s hand. She was special and set apart from the beginning and to all the women reading this, so are you.

Throughout Scripture we see women whose faith had lasting impact far beyond their own lifetime.

Consider Hannah, whose heartfelt prayer and vow led her to dedicate her son to the Lord. That son grew up to become the prophet Samuel, who helped guide the spiritual direction of Israel and anointed its first kings. A life we are privileged to read and learn from because of his mother’s selfless sacrifice.

Another woman remembered throughout generations is the unnamed woman who anointed Jesus with costly perfume. Jesus declared that wherever the gospel is preached throughout the world, her act of devotion would be remembered. This woman’s worship caused her to be remembered forever. Have you considered the kind of honour God has reserved for your heartfelt worship of Him?

Many say that women have no place in church but God has proven otherwise and scripture offers a beautiful image of how deeply God values this role: the global community of believers is described as the Bride of Christ. It is a picture of covenant, love, and devotion, reminding us that God’s design for men and women has always been partnership. A great example is Priscilla, who, alongside her husband Aquila, helped teach and strengthen the early church, even instructing others more deeply in the faith. Their examples remind us that the growth of the early church was sustained not only through preaching and miracles, but also through faithful acts of service, generosity, and hospitality.

For many within the Black community, the strength of women has never been theoretical, it has been a lived reality. From mothers and grandmothers who prayed for families through hardship, to women who nurture faith within churches and communities, their influence quietly shapes future generations.

Some contributions deserve far more than a single day on the calendar. Let’s remember to honour the women in our lives and history more than just when the calendar tells us to.

They deserve to be remembered for generations.Beyond calendar: Honouring Women

Through a Faith Lens