The Trinidad & Tobago Carnival season may be shorter this year, with Carnival Monday and Tuesday falling on February 16th and 17th, but the

energy is already heating up, especially in the Chutney Soca scene. After years of fans saying Chutney Soca was fading, 2026 is proving there’s still plenty of life in the genre.

Reigning champion Machel Montano has officially announced that he will return to defend his Chutney Soca Monarch crown at the Grand Finals on Sunday, February 8th, 2026 at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Semi-Final Round A Historic First

For the first time ever, the Chutney Soca Monarch Semi-Finals were held in Port of Spain, taking place at the Flava Food Village, Queen’s

Park Savannah on Friday, January 30. A total of 34 performers (33 qualifiers plus one wildcard selection) competed for spots in the finals. Among the standout names was three-time champion KI Persad,

returning to the competition after a decade-long absence.

Qualified Semi-Finalists

Daddy Chinee

Paris Coutain

Mittyranks

Kepalo

Ari Ghouralal

Rampo

Raju Lalloo

Nurizza Bachan

Muhammad Muwakil

KC Lallan

Kash & Miguel Maestre

Mario Jitman

Nel & Reese

Shivan B / Slammer Cutter

Shiva Lakhan

Mau Brothers

Kasturi Maharaj

Robin J

Russel M

Captain Kendel

Rashad Dindial

Wackerman

Master Saleem

Devindra Gatto

Shiva Mohammed

Jus Jake

Lady Gypsy

Adesh Samaroo

Amit Sagram & Oscar B

Lady Lava

KI Persad

Nigel Gobin & Climaxx

Tricia Hamilton

Wildcard entrant

Road to the Finals

Following the semi-final round, 15 artistes advanced to the Grand Final, including defending champion Machel Montano.

Fans packed the Flava Village as pulsating Chutney Soca rhythms filled the air, marking what many are calling one of the biggest successes of Carnival 2026 so far. George Singh, CEO of Southex Limited, praised the move to host the event in Port of Spain, calling the Flava and John Cupid Villages major highlights of the season. He also hinted that future finals could return to the capital.

What’s New for 2026 :

This year’s competition will crown three champions, with a first prize

of $400,000, including:

Chutney Soca Monarch

Queen of Chutney Soca

Traditional Monarch

The Grand Finals take place Sunday, February 8th at Skinner Park, marking the first time the finals are being held on a Sunday.

With returning legends, fresh talent, and a new format, Chutney Soca Monarch 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet. Stay locked to Island Scoop for all your Carnival updates.

