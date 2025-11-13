Winterizing the Mind, Body, and Soul

Salutations Everyone!

I hope everyone had a great Fall! Despite being born and raised in Montreal, I feel like winter will NEVER sit right with me. Around this time, I start hyper-fixating on the 10-day weather forecast on the app on my phone, just hoping that I don’t see snow any time soon. Unfortunately, I saw the “s-word” forecasted for Monday, and I swear a little tear flowed down my cheek. And then we have to scramble to change the tires on our cars to winter tires before December 1st. We are also aware that the days have gotten shorter and will continue to get shorter because the Earth’s axis is tilted, causing the Northern Hemisphere to lean away from the Sun at this time of year and giving us fewer hours of daylight each day. This will continue until around December 21st (the Winter Solstice), when we have the shortest day of the year, which is roughly about 8½ hours of daylight in Montreal: after that date, the days will gradually start getting longer again.

Then last week, daylight saving time (DST) ended, and the clocks went back an hour, which makes the days feel even shorter. Fun fact: DST was introduced in the early 1900s to save fuel during World War I by making better use of daylight, shifting an hour of sunlight from the morning to the evening so people used less artificial light and energy. There is so much debate about whether or not we should still be practicing this. Many countries near the equator (like those in the Caribbean, Africa, and parts of Asia) don’t use DST because daylight hours barely change throughout the year, and some regions that used to observe it, such as Saskatchewan, Iceland, and Japan, stopped because the energy savings were minimal and the clock changes disrupted people’s sleep and routines. Honestly, winter is already a tough time, so I don’t see any real benefit to having DST: the motive behind it feels pretty outdated anyway.

What are the implications of having shorter days for our health? Shorter days can have real effects on both our bodies and minds. With less sunlight, our vitamin D levels drop, which can affect our mood, immunity, and energy. The lack of light also disrupts our internal clock, leaving many people feeling more tired or sluggish. For some, the reduced daylight triggers Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of seasonal depression linked to lower serotonin and higher melatonin levels, causing low energy, sadness, and even sugar cravings. On top of that, the cold, dark days often lead to less physical activity and more comfort eating, which can impact overall well-being.

Winter really is mentally exhausting, and for those of us who don’t have the privilege of being “snowbirds,” we just have to stay here and face it. So how do we “winterize” ourselves the same way we winterize our cars? What can we do to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves in ways that counteract the negative effects of winter? To “winterize” ourselves, we need to be intentional about both our physical and mental well-being. Getting outside for even 10 to 15 minutes of daylight each day can boost vitamin D and improve mood. Moving our bodies, whether that’s a walk, a dance session in the living room, or a quick workout, helps fight fatigue and keep energy levels up. Surround yourself with warmth: light a candle, drink something cozy, or connect with loved ones regularly. If you notice your mood dipping, don’t ignore it; consider using a light therapy lamp, taking vitamin D supplements, or talking to a professional. And for those of us with roots in the Caribbean, Africa, or other warm places, staying connected to our culture can be one of the best forms of self-care. Sometimes, the cure for winter blues isn’t found in sunlight, it’s in the sounds that remind us of home, whether that’s soca, dancehall, calypso, reggae, afrobeats, kompa, or whatever lifts your spirit. I’m heading to KES the Band’s concert on December 18th, and although I usually hate going out in the cold, I know that hearing soca blast through the speakers will do my spirit some good. I’m already looking forward to soaking up the sound waves and feeling that familiar warmth that only our music can bring.

Just like our cars, our bodies and minds need care and maintenance to make it through the season safely and smoothly. So, of course, I have homework for you! Your homework this week is to grab a piece of paper and create your very own Winter Survival List. Write down (on a colourful piece of paper) the things that help you feel grounded, joyful, and warm during the cold months. Once your list is done, post it somewhere you’ll see it every day, maybe on your mirror, fridge, or beside your bed, as a daily reminder to take care of yourself and protect your peace this winter.

I’d love to hear what you put on your list! You can email me at STEMwithMissSabi@gmail.com. Let’s keep each other inspired and reminded that even in the coldest seasons, there’s still warmth to be found.

Yours in sunlight, soca, and self-care,

Miss Sabi