Carlton Fashions Shines at Rip the Runway

For more than 30 years, Carlton Daley has been a familiar name in Montreal’s fashion scene. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Daley learned the craft of tailoring as a teenager before moving to Montreal in 1991, where he built his reputation one stitch at a time. Known for his precise detailing, bold styling, and signature matching sets for families and couples, Daley has remained committed to the tradition, patience, and pride of handmade fashion.

This year, he once again returned to Rip the Runway, a fashion and cultural showcase that has become a beloved platform for local designers, models, musicians, and creatives. The event continues to highlight emerging and established designers and Daley has been part of it from the very beginning. He took some time to answer a few questions about his participation and his upcoming projects with the CONTACT.

Why is Rip the Runway important to you?

I’ve been involved from the first one; about eight years now. They always call me, and I always show up. It’s a foundation show, it supports the community, and that’s something I believe in.

What is your process when designing a line for a fashion show?

It starts when I see the models. I also look at the weather, the season — that helps me decide which fabrics and colours to use. I like to work in a line with one colour theme. So I may choose one colour but create ten different designs from it.

What did you showcase at this year’s show?

I brought out a suit line. Right now the young guys are dressing cleaner, sharper, so I wanted to bring that to the runway.

You mentioned you are now working with stores. How does that work?

I work with other designers who supply stores. So if someone comes into the store and wants a suit, I show them the sample. If it doesn’t fit, I have it adjusted or remake it in a day or two. I still do custom, but Carlton Fashions is expanding — more suits, more ready-to-wear.

A lot of people buy suits online now and only come in for alterations. How do you feel about that shift?

I used to complain, but now I understand it. Making a suit from scratch takes three days of work. Altering one sometimes takes a day. So there’s good and bad, but work still comes in. I can’t complain — I’m still sewing every day.