How’s Your Attitude?

What comes to mind when you think about your attitude?

Have you ever been arou nd people with a bad attitude? How did that make you feel?

Have you been around people with a positive attitude? Do you remember how it felt being around that person?

How do you want people to feel when they are in your presence, uplifted or beaten down?

Winston Churchill famously said,

“Attitude is a little thing that can make a BIG difference.”

So my question is…

Do you realize that you hold the power to shape your attitude?

When you decide to adjust your attitude, situations in your life will begin to change.

It will take an intentional effort, of course, but having a good attitude can transform everything around you, bringing hope and positivity.

Does constant negativity surround you, or are you receiving a steady flow of positive vibes in your life?

You must decide to change, evaluate the people you surround yourself with, and change the way you think.

Remember, you are in control of your attitude. You have the power to shape it as you wish.

You have to ask yourself, How is my present attitude serving me?

Are people drawn towards me or repelled by me?

Am I the common denominator in most conflicts?

Have friends and/or family members consistently told me I’m negative?

Your answers to these questions will determine your next steps.

Change is possible if you want to change.

Decide to begin releasing all the negativity in your life. This could mean letting go of grudges, practicing forgiveness, or focusing on the positive aspects of your life. And then, see what happens!

Having a positive attitude doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect in your life; it just means that you’ve decided to look beyond life’s imperfections and remain optimistic.

Release that old way of thinking and make room for new positive experiences.

We can retrain our minds and change our attitudes, but it requires deliberate work.

Remember:

The distance between the person that you are now and the person that you’d like to become is separated only by your thoughts, your actions, and your words.

It is your attitude, but it affects everyone around you, either negatively or positively.

If you want to begin changing what’s going on around you, you’ll have to start changing what’s happening within you.

Decide to change your attitude and work at it every day. It won’t happen immediately, but you will begin to notice a positive difference in your life.

Remember, you’ve got this! Now is the time to take the first step towards a more positive and fulfilling life.

“A cheerful heart is good medicine.” – Proverbs 17:22