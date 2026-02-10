Laura Ramjit needs our support

For more than 15 years, Laura Ramjit, of Trinbagonian heritage, has been a familiar and vibrant presence in the Montreal community, sharing her passion for dance and culture with audiences across the city and beyond.

A professional dancer and teacher with the Natraj Dance Academy, Laura has performed at countless cultural shows, parades, and community events, proudly representing both East Indian and West Indian traditions. Whether dressed in traditional Indian attire or celebrating Trinidadian heritage during Carnival and parade days, she has dedicated her life to preserving culture and inspiring the next generation through dance.

Today, the woman who has given so much to others is facing the fight of her life.

Laura has been battling a serious and rare liver disease that has progressively affected her health over the past four years. As her condition worsened, she was forced to stop working, placing significant financial and emotional strain on her family. A devoted mother of three young children, she now urgently requires a life-saving liver transplant.

Friends, relatives, and members of the community have since come together to raise funds to assist with mounting medical expenses and transplant costs.

Those wishing to support Laura may contribute through her GoFundMe page or contact her family directly for more information.

Email: laura-ramjit@hotmail.com

Phone: 438-876-3364

Her family remains hopeful that the same community she has inspired for so many years will now rally around her during this critical time.