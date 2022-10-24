Barbados House staged Montreal’s First Soca Run Festival

Mid morning September 24 and some members of Barbados House Montreal were on the run on the streets of LaSalle, participating in the first edition of the Soca Run Festival (SRF) to be staged in this city.

The event, which is growing in popularity around the world is geared towards promoting “health and wellness for African American and Caribbean communities” as stated on the their website.

And it is not auntie’s 5K marathon: the Soca Run Festival is about health and fitness with a heavy dose of carnival culture.

As described when participating in the SRF, Soca runners “experience live Soca music as they walk, jog or run through three very colorful fete zones: the powder zone, the flag zone, and the paint zone…” and as it was here in Montreal, they cross the finish line (aka the stage) in true carnival style, with Soca music enticing them to chip, wine, wukkup or jump and wave.

For its inaugural run here in Montreal, the event founder Brooklyn based entrepreneur Troy Johnson was in the city participating.

Among the bigger ideals of the SRF is to promote health and wellness for African American and Caribbean communities, but it also organizes special field days for underprivileged youth as well as assist Black non-profit organizations.

Cynthia Waithe president of Barbados House Montreal says the organization will receive a $500 cheque as part proceeds from the event.

She is excited about the future of the SRF in Montreal and hopes more Montrealers will be ready to participate in next year’s run.

“We only had a two week lead time to plan this event. We hope that next year will be bigger and better. You don’t have to be a runner to participate. The only requirement is that you come out and enjoy the day and celebrate our wonderful culture while taking care of your health.”

She thanked Johnson as well as fitness influencer and trainer Tania Paris for choosing Barbados House Montreal to partner in the SRF.

She also thanked the organization’s vice president Kris Bennett as well as members Pauline Cox and Velcia Scott for participating in the run.