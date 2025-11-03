Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica

Montreal, November 02, 2025 — In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane
Melissa, which struck Jamaica on October 28, the Jamaica Association of Montreal
(JAM) has launched a coordinated relief initiative to support affected communities across
the island.
In consultation with the Jamaican High Commission in Ottawa, as well as other
grassroots organizations and partners in the Montreal corporate community, the
Association is organizing the collection of monetary donations, essential goods, and
health supplies to assist those impacted by the hurricane. For all questions regarding relief
efforts, the public is encouraged to contact the Jamaica Association of Montreal at 514-
737-8229 ext. 110
“Historically, Jamaicans in the diaspora have always stepped up to support their families
and homeland in times of crisis,” said Mark Henry, President. “This time, the need is
even greater — and our response must go beyond helping our immediate families. We’re
calling on all our fellow Montrealers to join us in reaching the broader Jamaican public,
lending hands and hearts to rebuild the island we all love.”
On the ground in Jamaica, there is already significant coordination and expertise, drawing
on lessons learned from the recent pandemic and last year’s Hurricane Beryl. These
systems bear the hallmarks of integrity, efficiency, and trust, as the global community
once again comes together to help rebuild the beloved Caribbean island of Jamaica.
HOW YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE:
1) Monetary Donations in 4 ways:
Online donations are encouraged through the Government of Jamaica’s official
disaster relief portal: https://supportjamaica.gov.jm
In Montreal, funds collected by the Jamaica Association will be forwarded to the
Jamaican High Commission in Ottawa for distribution in Jamaica.
• Jamaica Association email e-transfer: info@jam-montreal.com
• Cash donations : delivered directly to the Jamaica Association of Montreal
• Through our partner : Cote de Neiges Black Community Association
2) Goods and Supplies:
Donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, lightly used or new clothing,
and medical supplies, among others in the list provided are accepted.
4065 Jean Talon W. Montreal, Quebec, H4P 1W6
Etransfer: info@jam-montreal.com * Phone: 514-737-8229 x 110
Website: jam-montreal.com
JAM’s temporary warehouse drop-off centre will be provided shortly. Small
items can be brought directly to the Jamaica Association of Montreal.
Goods and supplies will be transported to Toronto, where they will be airlifted
to Jamaica within the next two weeks. To streamline all relief efforts and ensure
timely delivery of essential items, the Jamaican Customs Agency (JCA) has
announced that customs duties on approved relief items will be waived until
November 28, 2025. A full list of designated relief items is available at
http://jca.gov.jm.
Community Fundraising Event
On Saturday, November 8, at 4:00 p.m., the Jamaica Association of Montreal will host
a Hurricane Relief Open Mic Night at its headquarters in the Noel Alexander
Ballroom,
Address: 4065 Jean Talon W., Montreal, Quebec, H4P 1W6.
The evening will feature performances by Montreal-based entertainers, with all
proceeds directed toward Jamaica’s Relief Fund.
Canadians in Jamaica
Canadian citizens currently in Jamaica who require assistance are advised to contact the
Canadian Consulate in Jamaica. Families seeking information about locating Canadian
citizens on the island may reach out to either the Canadian Consulate or the Office of
the Honourable Marsha Lobban-Corban.
https://missions.mfaft.gov.jm/jhcottawa/contact-us/
350 Sparks Street Suite 910, 9th Floor, Ottawa, ON K1R 7S8
Tel: 1 (613) 233-9311
Fax: 1(613) 233-0611
Email: customerservice@jhcottawa.ca
Media Contact:
Mark Henry, President
Jamaica Association of Montreal
4065 Jean Talon West, Montreal, QC,
H4P 1W6
Email: info@jam-montreal.com
Phone: (514) 737-8229 ext. 110