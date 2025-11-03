Jamaica Association of Montreal Outlines and Coordinates Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts for Jamaica

Montreal, November 02, 2025 — In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane

Melissa, which struck Jamaica on October 28, the Jamaica Association of Montreal

(JAM) has launched a coordinated relief initiative to support affected communities across

the island.

In consultation with the Jamaican High Commission in Ottawa, as well as other

grassroots organizations and partners in the Montreal corporate community, the

Association is organizing the collection of monetary donations, essential goods, and

health supplies to assist those impacted by the hurricane. For all questions regarding relief

efforts, the public is encouraged to contact the Jamaica Association of Montreal at 514-

737-8229 ext. 110

“Historically, Jamaicans in the diaspora have always stepped up to support their families

and homeland in times of crisis,” said Mark Henry, President. “This time, the need is

even greater — and our response must go beyond helping our immediate families. We’re

calling on all our fellow Montrealers to join us in reaching the broader Jamaican public,

lending hands and hearts to rebuild the island we all love.”

On the ground in Jamaica, there is already significant coordination and expertise, drawing

on lessons learned from the recent pandemic and last year’s Hurricane Beryl. These

systems bear the hallmarks of integrity, efficiency, and trust, as the global community

once again comes together to help rebuild the beloved Caribbean island of Jamaica.

HOW YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE:

1) Monetary Donations in 4 ways:

Online donations are encouraged through the Government of Jamaica’s official

disaster relief portal: https://supportjamaica.gov.jm

In Montreal, funds collected by the Jamaica Association will be forwarded to the

Jamaican High Commission in Ottawa for distribution in Jamaica.

• Jamaica Association email e-transfer: info@jam-montreal.com

• Cash donations : delivered directly to the Jamaica Association of Montreal

• Through our partner : Cote de Neiges Black Community Association

2) Goods and Supplies:

Donations of non-perishable food, hygiene items, lightly used or new clothing,

and medical supplies, among others in the list provided are accepted.

4065 Jean Talon W. Montreal, Quebec, H4P 1W6

Etransfer: info@jam-montreal.com * Phone: 514-737-8229 x 110

Website: jam-montreal.com

JAM’s temporary warehouse drop-off centre will be provided shortly. Small

items can be brought directly to the Jamaica Association of Montreal.

Goods and supplies will be transported to Toronto, where they will be airlifted

to Jamaica within the next two weeks. To streamline all relief efforts and ensure

timely delivery of essential items, the Jamaican Customs Agency (JCA) has

announced that customs duties on approved relief items will be waived until

November 28, 2025. A full list of designated relief items is available at

http://jca.gov.jm.

Community Fundraising Event

On Saturday, November 8, at 4:00 p.m., the Jamaica Association of Montreal will host

a Hurricane Relief Open Mic Night at its headquarters in the Noel Alexander

Ballroom,

Address: 4065 Jean Talon W., Montreal, Quebec, H4P 1W6.

The evening will feature performances by Montreal-based entertainers, with all

proceeds directed toward Jamaica’s Relief Fund.

Canadians in Jamaica

Canadian citizens currently in Jamaica who require assistance are advised to contact the

Canadian Consulate in Jamaica. Families seeking information about locating Canadian

citizens on the island may reach out to either the Canadian Consulate or the Office of

the Honourable Marsha Lobban-Corban.

https://missions.mfaft.gov.jm/jhcottawa/contact-us/

350 Sparks Street Suite 910, 9th Floor, Ottawa, ON K1R 7S8

Tel: 1 (613) 233-9311

Fax: 1(613) 233-0611

Email: custo merservice@jhcottawa.ca

Media Contact:

Mark Henry, President

Jamaica Association of Montreal

4065 Jean Talon West, Montreal, QC,

H4P 1W6

Email: info@jam-montreal.com

Phone: (514) 737-8229 ext. 110