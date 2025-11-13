The Canadian Armed Forces formally apologizes

Kathy Grant

In October 2025, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) formally apologized for its history

of systemic racism. This apology marked a major step toward justice and inclusion for racialized service members.

On October 30, 2025, General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, and Chief

Warrant Officer Bob McCann delivered a powerful apology in Ottawa. They acknowledged that for too long, Black, Indigenous, Asian, and other racialized members of the CAF faced discrimination, harassment, and unequal treatment . Many were

denied opportunities to serve fully or were mistreated by their peers and superiors.

The apology was not just words—it was a recognition of real harm. General Carignan said, “We failed you,” and promised to create a safer, more respectful military culture.

This moment was especially meaningful for veterans and families who had long waited for their experiences to be acknowledged.

This apology matters because it shows that Canada is willing to confront its past and work toward a better future. It also reminds us that racism can exist even in institutions

meant to protect and serve. For students today, it’s a call to learn from history and stand ºup for fairness and respect in every part of society.