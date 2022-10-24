Triniboi Joocie had Voice UK audiences jumping. Celebrate the light of Diwali

The end of the summer is not the end of the world. Good things continue into October as Soca artist Triniboi Joocie brings soca to The Voice UK, and our Hindu community prepares to celebrate the festival of lights.

Triniboi Joocie has made it past the blind audition round of Season 11 of The Voice UK.

The Voice UK is a British singing competition television series and Triniboi Joocie, birth name Rodell Sorzano is a science teacher who hails from Trinidad but lives in the UK. He had The Voice audience on their feet, clapping along as he sang his 2020 hit “Bottle Over Head”.

Waving his rag and urging the audience to jump up, Triniboi got an early chair turn from judge Anne Marie who said he had so much energy and that made her turn her chair early because she felt it straight away.

Judge Olly Murs also turned his chair just before Triniboi’s performance wrapped up and stated that he loved the energy of the performance. Judge Will stated that he regretted not turning his chair quickly because he was overthinking his decision.

They were stunned to learn that the song was an original one that Triniboi wrote and co-produced and got the response it did.

“It’s very rare that a singer comes on with an original song and the audience reacts like they heard it a thousand times. That is freaking amazing,” both agreed.

After some jostling between Anne Marie and Olly, Triniboi selected Anne Marie to be his coach as he made it to the second round.

Monday, October 24, is Diwali. Known as the “festival of lights,” it Is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains for a variety of reasons but the main theme is the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This time of the year is when they take a look at one of the most significant festivals in east Indian culture.

Diwali, the festival of lights, has also become a cultural event in North America that’s celebrated with sweets and special foods.

I encourage everyone to learn about Diwali, when it occurs, and common traditions! In times like these we surely need light over darkness.