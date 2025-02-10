Will Trump’s Potential Tariffs Mess with Our Curls?

This past weekend was a rollercoaster for Canadians—some highs, some lows, and a whole lot of “wait, what now?” moments. With Trump officially in office, we’ve been hit with a mix of reactions. And while the 30-day delay on tariffs might feel like a temporary sigh of relief, let’s pause for a second and think about what happens if these potential tariffs actually go into effect. It’s not just about food prices going up—our beloved curly hair products could take a hit too! Here in Quebec, we’re lucky that a lot of our food is locally sourced, but when it comes to haircare? A huge chunk of our go-to products are made in the U.S. So what does that mean for us curlies? Will our holy grail products become harder to access? More expensive?

Let’s break it down and, more importantly, explore some Canadian-made curly hair brands we can support to keep our curls thriving no matter what.

Curly hair products are the lifeline of our curls. We grab them off the shelves at Walmart without a second thought—never stopping to check if they’re made in Canada. But remember when the Black Lives Matter movement was at its peak? We made it a priority to support Black-owned brands. So why don’t we have that same energy when it comes to supporting our own country? I know, I know—it sounds a little patriotic. But when I realized how much these tariffs could affect the stores that have been holding us down, giving us access to products we couldn’t always find at our local Walmarts, I had to pause. Wait a minute—most of my go-to products aren’t even made in Canada?! That means prices for staples like SheaMoisture or even the higher-end Briogeo could skyrocket. And let’s be real—the cost of living is already ridiculous. If curl care products become a luxury, I can already see people giving up and going back to the mindset that natural hair is “too hard” to manage. And that? That thought hurts.

So, how do we dodge the impact of these potential tariffs? Simple—let’s support Canadian-made brands that are just as great (if not better) for our curls.

First up, there’s LUS Brands. A true gem from Canada, LUS offers deep hydration, enhanced curl definition, and frizz control—without weighing your curls down. Their one-step solutions simplify your routine, leaving your curls soft, defined, and healthy.

Next, we’ve got AG Hair Products. This Canadian brand is widely available through major retailers like Walmart, Chatters, and Amazon, making it super easy to find whether you’re shopping online or in-store. Their formulas cater to all hair types, delivering hydration, strength, and shine without buildup, and they’re especially amazing for curly hair.

And who could forget Dippity Do Girls with Curls? Available at Walmart and online, Dippity Do is a game-changer for curls of all kinds. Whether you’re rocking loose waves, 3A curls, or 4B coils, this brand gives you the perfect balance of hydration and hold, leaving your curls defined, frizz-free, and soft. I’m obsessed with how well it works for every curl type—this brand really gets us!

These are just a few brands we can support to keep our pockets happy while still embracing the importance of curly hair products. Whether or not the tariffs come into play, I truly believe it’s vital to support brands that understand what our curls go through—especially when they’re made right here in Canada. Take a moment to check out the products your local beauty supplies offer, and you’ll see just how many of our favorite products could be impacted. In the meantime, let’s get into the mindset of being prepared—whether that means supporting online stores like Curl Warehouse or our very own Montreal-based, Black-owned beauty supply store, Love Thy Hns.

And if you’re ready to dive deeper into your natural hair journey, I’d love to help! Check out my services on my website, bestcurlbeauty.ca, or join me on Instagram @_bestbeauty97 for more tips and inspiration. Let’s make sure we’re not just surviving this natural hair journey, but thriving through it—together.