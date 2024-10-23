Massimadi Festival Kicks Off

Desirée Zagbai – LJI

Montreal’s annual Afro-Queer Film & Arts Festival is launching its 16th edition with the theme of rebirth. Through this edition, the Massimadi Festival will use film and performance to focus on stories of resilience, healing, and transformation.

The festival features 15 films highlighting Afro-LGBTQ+ voices. Kezna Dalz, a visual artist in the arts industry for almost four years, will perform live painting at the event.

Dalz explained that using arts effectively conveys essential messages when she is unsure how to communicate using words.

“It feels freeing. I really enjoy creating. I feel like it’s one of my favourite things in the world. I feel it’s such a good way to let things out sometimes,” Dalz said to the CONTACT. “If I don’t know how to communicate it, I’ll take notes, and then I’m going to sketch and make the full drawing.”

Dalz underscored that she has faced some challenges throughout her career. At the beginning of the pandemic, she questioned her purpose as an artist and whether it was necessary.

She added that after the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and seeing the violence towards the Black community, she felt motivated to continue because it fueled her emotions.

“The more I feel things, the more I want to create,” Dalz said.

Dalz highlighted that during the live painting at the Massimadi Festival, she will use the emotions she feels in the room as inspiration. She added that since she will create unique art on the spot, the theme of rebirth will manifest itself.

“I hope that the vibrance in my work is translated through time. I just want people to feel the joy and energy through the art, and I hope it ages,” Dalz emphasized.

Naomie Caron, general manager at Massimadi Festival, explained that she became inspired to take the manager role because the festival is an opportunity for new and experienced artists to showcase their work.

“It was very inspiring to know that we are helping young, emerging screenwriters to professionalize themselves and get the skills to enter the industry,” Caron said.

Caron explained that the festival, in general, is about healing, and it is a space for people to share what they are going through.

She added that they created the theme of rebirth because there are often discussions about drama, trauma, and the scars that come with that. At this moment, they wanted to talk about the healing process and how people can reconstruct themselves, see the goodness and joyful side and propel themselves to a better future.

“The mission of the foundation is to stop discrimination and injustice. To really show everybody that Afro-queer people are talented and have their place in our artistic environment in Montreal, Quebec, Canada,” Caron said.

The festival will run from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2024 at Cinéma Public, McCord Museum, Le Livart, and Goethe-Institut Montreal. Tickets are available for in-person visits, and some films are available for online screening. People can buy tickets with voluntary donations at https://www.massimadi.ca/en/festival/16th-edition/