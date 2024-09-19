STEM WITH MISS SABI – EMPOWERING THE NEXT GENERATION OF SCIENTISTS

Montrealer, Sabi Hinkson has dedicated her life to pedagogy as a full-time public-school teacher and a PhD candidate she’s now keen to see more young people, especially minorities, in Science Technology, Engineering and mathematics (STEM). To this effect she started ‘STEM with Miss Sabi’, a tutoring center in Lasalle offering afterschool and summer tutoring in STEM subjects. As she tells it she has always loved the sciences.

“I was always very passionate about science and math,” she said to the CONTACT. “I have a degree in biochemistry and scientific research, but I felt I was more useful in the classroom than in a lab.”

For Hinkson, she sees that as a step to change how students engage with science. She explains that underrepresented minorities do not engage in STEM for various reasons including lack of role models, mentoring, peer support; and insufficient mathematics preparation to thrive in STEM fields.

Hinkson, who has taught in private schools across Montreal and now works in the public system, found herself drawn to education despite her initial reluctance.

“I didn’t want to be a teacher because I saw how much work my mom did at home as one,” she explained. “But you know, you’re a product of your environment, and I still ended up teaching.”

Her teaching journey took a pivotal turn when she pursued a master’s degree in teaching and learning science and technology at McGill University. It was during this program that her research took shape, influenced by the heightened awareness of racial injustice during the George Floyd protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“When I started thinking about my journey as a Black woman and a Black educator in STEM, I realized I was often the only Black person in my science and math classes,” Hinkson said. “I never had a Black teacher in those fields, and many of my Black students today have told me the same thing.”

That realization inspired her research into the underrepresentation of Black students in STEM, which Hinkson believes starts early in their education.

“In elementary school, Black students are often told what they can and cannot be,” she said. “They don’t see themselves as scientists because they’ve never had a Black science teacher or math teacher. I had a student who told a teacher she wanted to be a doctor, and the teacher suggested she try nursing instead. It sends a message about what fields we’re ‘allowed’ to aspire to.”

The center is more than just a place for students to brush up on their math and science skills—it’s a space where Hinkson can teach her way, free of the constraints of traditional classrooms.

“I wanted an environment where I could teach without worrying about rules that limit what I can share with my students,” Hinkson said. “I have paintings of Black scientists, inventors, and engineers on the walls. It’s important for kids to see themselves reflected in these fields, and that’s what I’m trying to do here.”

Hinkson says that her tutoring center has become a reflection of her values and identity. “Every aspect of me is in this space,” she added. “I’m a woman of faith, I love science, math, and sneakers—you’ll see all of that in here.”

In addition to running her tutoring center, Hinkson is currently spearheading a drive to collect scientific calculators for her students in her school, many of whom do not have them now that the Quebec government has banned cellphones in classrooms.

“With the cellphone ban, some of my students don’t have calculators, and that’s essential for them to follow along in math class,” Hinkson explained. “I want to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed.”

Hinkson’s ambition doesn’t stop at tutoring. She hopes that one day “STEM with Miss Sabi” will grow into a full-fledged school, a space where her approach to teaching can flourish.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own school,” she said. “This tutoring center feels like a stepping stone. I want to create a place where all students not just Black students feel safe, comfortable, and most importantly, where they’re learning and getting better.”

To learn more about the center, help with the calculator drive or book a STEM tutoring session visit: http://www.sabihinkson.com