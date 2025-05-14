The LaSalle Multicultural Resource Center Tea Party May 31

The LaSalle Multicultural Resource Center (LMRC) is delighted to invite the community to a fundraising tea party in support of their vital STEM AND HATS (Homework Assistance & Tutoring Support Program). This wonderful program provides crucial homework support and tutoring to students in our community.

Join us for an afternoon of delightful refreshments and live entertainment on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at St. John Brebeuf Hall, located at 7777 George Street, LaSalle QC H8P 1C8.

Tickets are available for pre-sale at $40 and will be $50 at the door. Your generous support will directly contribute to the continued success of the STEM AND HATS program, empowering local students to excel.

For ticket purchases and more information, please call the LMRC at 514-367-3383. We look forward to sharing a lovely afternoon with you while making a difference in the lives of our students!