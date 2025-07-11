Adora Fagbohun, Is Helping Kids Find Their Spark Through Her New Book

Eleven year old, Adora Fagbohun is a brilliant tween who does all she puts her mind to. The Nigerian-Canadian creative has released The Confidence Spark, her debut self-help novel for tweens navigating the ups and downs of self-esteem, identity, and courage.

A trilingual speaker, budding entrepreneur, and all-around powerhouse, Adora is proving that age is no barrier when purpose is clear.

“I am proud of myself for finishing the book,” Adora shared during a virtual interview with the CONTACT, where she sat down alongside her mother, Nifemi Fagbohun, and her publisher, Latoya Belfon of Labworks Publishing. “It was a bit hard at first,” she admitted with a smile, “but I enjoyed it. I’d definitely do it again.”

On June 2, 2025, the young writer launched The Confidence Spark, a middle-grade novel that tells the story of Dianne Hanson, a kind-hearted, slightly clumsy tween who sometimes feels invisible, especially when teasing at school makes her want to shrink. But everything changes when Dianne discovers the spark of courage and kindness inside her.

With the support of her parents, her best friend Rayna, and a few caring teachers, Dianne learns that confidence isn’t about perfection, it’s about being proud of who you are.

“I want my book to help those around me be more confident,” Adora says. “I remember a time in school when it was hard for me to believe in myself, but I had to master the courage, and I did. I want kids my age and older to believe in themselves.”

“Adora really wanted to write something that would help kids like her,” said her mother, Nifemi, who is also an author. “She remembers what it was like to struggle with believing in herself. Watching her push through and complete this book has made us incredibly proud.”

This is not just a book for Adora, it’s a project of intention. She wants young people to know that their spark; their uniqueness, their brilliance, is worth protecting. And more than that, it’s worth sharing.

She knows what it’s like to shrink, to question herself. “There was a time at school when it was really hard to believe in myself,” she recalls. “But I had to learn how to be brave. I did, and I want other kids to believe in themselves too.”

Latoya Belfon, Adora’s publisher and the head of LabWorks Publishing, described the collaboration as “remarkable.” While acknowledging the “hurdles and bumps” that all authors encounter, Belfon praised Adora’s dedication. ” Once she understood the things she needed to change to make the book flow, she was all systems go,” Belfon said. She added that it is rare for an 11-year-old to see a book project through from inception to publication. “You can tell it’s definitely her idea because she saw it through to the end.”

Adora, affectionately known as “Mo’Girl”, a nickname drawn from her Nigerian name, Mofeoluwa, is also the founder of Fancies by Mo (also known as Bijoux par Mo), a handmade jewelry brand that creates custom beaded pieces using safe materials and uplifting designs.

When she’s not writing or running her business, Adora is active in many creative and academic pursuits. She plays soccer, recently switching from goalie to defender sketches lifelike drawings, plays piano, and is an avid reader, often finishing 300-page books in a day.

The Confidence Spark is available now on Amazon and

LabworksPublishing.com.