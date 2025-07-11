Jamaican Olympic Ice Hockey Federation Ready to Dominate the Ice

When you think of Jamaica, ice hockey isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s exactly what makes the story of the Jamaican Olympic Ice Hockey Federation (JOIHF) so compelling.

Although the island country may be best known for its sprinting legends, a new sporting narrative is being carved. From July 10–12, the JOIHF will compete in the second leg of the Challenger Series in Montreal, facing off against Greece, Puerto Rico, and Lebanon at 14700 Pierrefonds Blvd., Pierrefonds at the Sportplexe Pierrefonds. The team enters the city with a mission: to defend their regional crown and spread awareness about the team to Jamaicans and Ice hockey enthusiasts in in Canada.

Behind this push is Don Anderson, the president of JOIHF and a decorated veteran of Jamaica’s Olympic movement.

“The Jamaica Olympic Ice Hockey Federation started in 2011,” Anderson explained to the CONTACT. “We became a member of the Jamaica Olympic Association and later that year joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an affiliate member, since we don’t yet have an ice rink in Jamaica.”

The team performed well in 2019 at the LatAm Cup in Florida, dominating regional teams like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. The Amerigol LATAM Cup is a non-traditional hockey tournament organized by the Amerigol International Hockey Association. It showcases the talents of players from Latin America, the Caribbean, and other non-traditional hockey markets.

Despite controversies in subsequent years—such as being deemed “too strong” to compete in 2021—the team has pushed past this and most recently clinched the 2024 Challenger Series title.

This year’s Challenger Series is split between Chicago and Montreal. The team had a rough showing in Chicago last month due to injuries and travel limitations, losing three games. “We didn’t have our full team in Chicago,” said Anderson. “But in Montreal, we’re coming strong, with 20 players and three coaches and we plan to win all three matches.”

Jamaica will face Greece on July 10, Puerto Rico on July 11, and Lebanon on July 12—each match kicking off at 5 p.m. at Sportplexe Pierrefonds. The federation is urging Montrealers to come out in large numbers and support the team.

With no rink in Jamaica, all the players on the roster hail from the diaspora, particularly from Canada, New York, and parts of Europe.

“Most of our players grew up in Canada,” Anderson noted. “If you grow up Canadian, you’re practically born with a hockey stick in your hand.”

Despite the distance, the team’s chemistry is undeniable. Many players meet for the first time just days before a tournament—but you wouldn’t know it from how they perform on the ice.

“It’s almost incredulous,” said Anderson. “They skate like they’ve played together for years. And their level of nationalism is second to none.”

Among the team’s top talent are: Maleek McGowan, Taos Jordan (Captain), Carter Thornton, Avery Grant among others.

“These guys give their all,” Anderson said. “After our losses in Chicago, they were apologizing, promising to come back stronger in Montreal. That’s the kind of spirit this team has.”

Beyond tournaments, JOIHF is laying groundwork in Jamaica. In 2022, they hosted a youth summer camp with over 50 kids and have introduced ice hockey to the curriculum at GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport—the Caribbean’s only sport-focused college.

“We’re attacking this from multiple fronts,” Anderson explained. “We’re building youth participation, expanding awareness, and lobbying for a rink. We’ve had interest from private sector investors and the government.”

Anderson is no stranger to elite sport. A market research executive by profession, he has been part of seven Olympic Games, leading the Jamaican delegation in five, and working alongside legends like Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

His contributions to Jamaican sport have earned him national honors, including the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of the West Indies.

But his passion now lies in helping Jamaica break new ground—on ice.