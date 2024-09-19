Veteran City Councillor Laura Palestini Eyes Parliament Seat in Upcoming By-Election

Two months ago, the Liberal Party nominated city councillor Laura Palestini as their candidate for the by-election in the Montreal riding of LaSalle–Émard–Verdun. The seat has been vacant since the resignation of former justice minister David Lametti, who was the MP for the riding from 2015 to early this year.

Palestini says she is grateful for the opportunity and is ready to represent her future constituents in Ottawa. Based on her experience in municipal politics she feels she is ready to rise to the challenge.

“’I know my community, I know their needs, I know what they’re expecting from a local representative. I also know that my years of experience as a municipal councillor representing the citizens of LaSalle have allowed me this unique perspective to see the day-to-day realities in the riding. I get to know what makes people happy and what doesn’t on an ongoing basis,“ she says to the CONTACT.

Having begun her political journey over 20 years ago, she is no stranger to the demands of campaigning. “I began knocking on doors, meeting with voters. As with any election, there’s so much to do. There are so many people to meet,” she explains.

Key issues on her agenda include housing affordability, support for local economies, and fighting climate change. She highlights her dedication to addressing these concerns.

“Housing is a big issue,” she points out, acknowledging that people are struggling to purchase homes or manage rising rents. Affordable housing has been a core issue throughout her time in municipal politics, and she intends to continue that focus at the federal level. She also stresses the importance of educating people about healthcare benefits they might not be aware of, such as the Canadian Dental Program for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

When it comes to Climate Change, Palestini notes that she’s heard the constituents concerns about the future and want action on environmental policies. She is committed to fighting climate change, ensuring that the next generation inherits a world that is safer and more sustainable.

“People are genuinely concerned about the environment, and they want to ensure that we’re fighting climate change effectively. Our children deserve a cleaner, safer world, and that’s something I’ll be focusing on if elected.”

Her dedication to community service extends beyond her role as a city councillor. She has been actively involved in several local initiatives, including the LaSalle Hospital Foundation. She believes access to local healthcare is crucial, and her time with the foundation has deepened her understanding of the role hospitals play in the community’s well-being.

Her connection to the hospital, a critical resource for the riding, has fueled her passion for improving healthcare services. She explains that the foundation, donates thousands of dollars which go toward funding the hospital’s needs from new equipment to small improvements in patient care like chairs for hospital rooms and fridges for maternity wards.

One of the things she has noted while campaigning is the confusion some constituents have between municipal and federal responsibilities. She often finds herself clarifying the differences on about which level of government handles what issues between municipal and federal.

As she canvasses neighborhoods, she is also educating residents about available programs, such as the Canadian Dental Program, which helps those over 65, under 18, or adults with a disability tax credit certificate. “In some cases, it’s an education because people don’t realize certain programs do exist. Her goal is to empower citizens with knowledge and ensure they are well-informed about their eligibility and options.

“I definitely encourage people to go out to vote. It’s your right, it’s your privilege, and it shouldn’t be someone else that decides your future. It should be you,” she emphasizes. “I want the population of LaSalle–Émard–Verdun to go out and support me on September the 16th.”