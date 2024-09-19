West-Can Heritage Voyage 2024

West-Can Folk Performing Company is excited to announce our participation as invited international guests in the annual Cultural Explosion event hosted by Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts & Folk Performing Company in Trinidad & Tobago on September 27, 2024. Our delegation of 17 will board a flight to Trinidad & Tobago on September 20 to join other Caribbean cultural enthusiasts and arts professionals to perform at Queens Hall in Port of Spain.

West-Can will represent Canada on the international stage, highlighting Caribbean Folk culture’s vitality abroad. This event promises to be an exciting showcase of Caribbean talent. As a sold-out event at the 782-capacity Queens Hall, it offers a significant platform for our performers and opportunities to learn from peers, exchange artistic ideas, and explore different styles and techniques. We are proud to represent Montreal on the international stage, demonstrating the vibrancy and resilience of our cultural heritage.

We truly appreciate the support our community has shown West-Can over the past 45 years. For those who would like to financially support West-Can in our Heritage Voyage to Trinidad & Tobago in September 2024 your donations can be sent by e transfer to westcanfolk@gmail.com, or through our website westcanfolk.com or contact 514-641-9149. Opportunities for sponsorship are also available.