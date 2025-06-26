CARIMAS is ready to kick off Carnival season this July

The Caribbean Coalition Network of Montreal (CCNM) kicked off the 2025 Carnival season in spectacular style with a VIP Mixer on May 8th at the Jamaica Association of Montreal. The launch event brought together a dynamic cross-section of the city’s community. From local politicians and cultural leaders to business professionals and mas band organizers, all came together.

The Carimas Road Parade takes place on Saturday, July 5. It moves along the south side of René-Lévesque Boulevard, starting at Jeanne-Mance at 11 a.m. and ending at Peel Street (Place du Canada) by 12 p.m. The celebration concludes with the Carimas Cultural Sizzle from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live performances and artistic showcases at Place du Canada.

This year’s theme, “I AM CARIMAS,” resonates deeply, emphasizing that Carnival is a universal celebration, welcoming everyone regardless of their background, language, or culture. It is a space where diversity flourishes into unity, and community pride takes center stage.

This edition’s mas bands are West Can, Rayne Carnival, Désiré Carnival, TNT One Montreal, Rendez-Vous Mas, Group Miel, and B.I.G Daddy Mix. Each will bring its unique rhythm, colour, and creativity to Montreal’s streets this summer.

Petit Carimas will also be happening on June 28, allowing the youngsters a head start on the carnival fun.

In an exciting new initiative, Carimas 2025 will feature a Community Band, which is an open invitation for nonprofits and small teams to join the parade as one united group. With or without costumes, these participants will walk together in solidarity, celebrating the strength and diversity of Montreal’s grassroots organizations.

To keep the momentum going, CCNM is seeking to raise $120,000 to fund this year’s programming, production, and outreach initiatives. Local businesses, institutions, and individuals are encouraged to support through sponsorships or donations, ensuring that Carnival continues to uplift and empower communities in Montreal.

For more information: www.carimas.net.