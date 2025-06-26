The Silvertooth Way

Looking inside Montreal’s Silvertooth Gym, it’s clear this is more than just a place to work out. Here, movement, mindset, and muscle come together in a space that welcomes everyone—from beginners to fighters.

Silvertooth Gym is in NDG on Saint Jacques and was opened in September 2022 by Phillipe Allaire, a professional Muay Thai fighter. Fun fact: Phillipe got the nickname Silvertooth after chipping a tooth during a fight in Thailand—and having it replaced with a silver one. (Gold Tooth Gym just wouldn’t hit the same.)

I recently sat down with Adam Bienstock- Smith, one of Silvertooth’s certified fitness coaches, to learn more about the facility, its mission, and what truly sets it apart. First off: the gym boasts a five-star Google rating and a stream of glowing reviews from very satisfied clients.

Adam’s journey into martial arts began at the very young age of six years old when he took up Taekwondo. Little did he know this was just the beginning of what would become his life’s work. From taekwondo to Brazilian jujitsu and even becoming a kickboxing champion. Speaking with him you can hear he’s very passionate about helping people improve their quality of life.

Silvertooth clientele ranges from ages fourteen to sixty and over, a reminder that it’s never too late to get in shape. WestCan also has a senior’s group that train at the gym. It’s no secret our Caribbean community often suffer with diabetes and hypertension. These are disorders that can be avoided or at least reduce the risk by good exercise and diet. Adam says, “the more we move the better and we don’t have to age poorly”. He’s planning to integrate and get the community more involved and help improve quality of life and mental health.

Visit their website and you will find a varied selection of classes to suit everyone, open to all ages and skill levels. From beginners to advanced they have a team of certified coaches, trainers and nutritionists. So, whether it’s Phillipe, Lentz, Oui, André, Therron, Eric, Ian or Adam this multi-talented team will help you reach your goals. Your first class cost you nothing and you also get a free evaluation. That’s a win win situation. If you don’t like crowds and rather train privately, they offer that too.

In a time when gym intimidation is still a major barrier, Silvertooth Gym has created a space where no one feels out of place—just ready to move, grow, and bite into something better. The Silvertooth Way

Learn more at www.silvertoothgym.com

Follow: @silvertoothgym

Address: 6789 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H4B 1V3