Resto Melodie Quebec Canada: Serving up Faith and Food

A heart for meaningful community impact is the driving force behind Allison Grier Hull’s feeding initiative at her restaurant. Sister Allis as she is fondly referred to doesn’t see her restaurant as a business but as a call from God.

Situated on 121B Bd Maple in Chateauguay it is well placed next two high schools. And since the semester has begun every weekday from around 12:45 pm a wave of hungry high schoolers flood into Resto MQC. The air is filled with the aroma of spices and the melody of old hymns. The students, initially loud quickly settle into a peaceful atmosphere as they wait for their lunch.

Sister Allis established Resto MQC in 2020 after feeling called by God to leave her nursing career as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and serve the community. Initially, it was an outreach ministry to help the Elderly, the Homeless and the Youth in Montreal but after a while she felt the need to focus more on the youth. The restaurant prioritizes providing affordable lunches for students at Howard S. Billings and Gabriel Roy high schools. For just $5, students can choose from an array of meals such as plate of rice, chicken, plantains, and pasta, along with a free bottle of water.

“Everyone knows that around lunch time the priority is the kids, some people get upset about it but I know that they (the students) are the main reason I am doing this,” she explains to the CONTACT.

“Providing them with an affordable meal is important, it helps them focus in school because if they can’t afford lunch how will they go through their day? The restaurant is more than just a place to eat; it’s a tool for ministry. “This isn’t a business,” she says with conviction. “It’s a way to share God’s love and provide for those in need.”

Sister Allis’ most popular dish is the jerk poutine – which infuses Jamaican jerk chicken and the famous Quebec staple, poutine.

“This recipe,” she discloses, “came straight from the heart of God.” The combination of well-seasoned jerk chicken, crispy fries and gooey cheese curds just came to me as I was asking God what to offer the students.”

While Resto MQC offers a variety of delicious and freshly made dishes, it’s the atmosphere that truly sets it apart. The restaurant’s warm and inviting ambiance, coupled with the soothing music, creates a sense of tranquility that is hard to find in other fast-food establishments. Students come not just for the food, but also for the calm environment.

Sister Allis is clear that her motivation is not profit or self-interest, but rather all for the glory of God. Her faith is an integral part of how she operates the restaurant, from the way she treats her customers to the way she manages her finances. Every decision she makes is guided by her belief in God, throughout the interview she often said “it was His business” referring to God.

As I sat and observed the students enjoying their meals, I couldn’t help but observe the positive impact that Resto MQC is having on them. One student dropped something and exclaimed with an expletive. And before Sister Allison could remind them that no swear words are permitted on the premises. His fellow student quickly corrected him, “you can’t say that here.”

For Sister Allis, she is not just interested in their physical formation by way of the meals but even their emotional, mental and spiritual well-being.

The restaurant has books and magazines for the students to read from Bibles to other positive literature that will help them make better choices and inspire them to reach for their goals. The name “Melody” reflects Sister Allis’ vision of disciples united in praise. As she explains, “Disciples united as ONE is like a Melody of praise to the Lord God.”

Resto MQC is a registered charity, and any support is welcome. Whether it’s a donation, volunteering in the kitchen, bringing books for the students to read or simply spreading the word about their mission, every contribution helps ensure that they can continue to serve their community.