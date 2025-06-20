Kes the Band to Ignite the Montreal Jazz Festival with Caribbean Rhythms on July 4

Montreal’s summer festival season is set to sizzle as Kes the Band—Trinidad and Tobago’s musical powerhouse takes the Rogers Stage at the Montreal International Jazz Festival on Friday, July 4 at 11:00 PM. Known for their explosive live performances and anthemic hits like Wotless, Savannah Grass, Tuesday on the Rocks, and Liki Tiki, the band is expected to deliver a high-energy set that will light up downtown Montreal with the vibrant pulse of Caribbean Soca.

A fan favourite among local soca music enthusiasts and Caribbean diaspora communities across Canada, Kes the Band has spent nearly two decades blending genres and breaking musical boundaries. Their sound—a seamless fusion of Soca, reggae, EDM, pop, rock, and R&B—has earned them international acclaim and a fiercely loyal global following.

Formed in 2005, the band began as a family affair, comprising lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller, his brothers Hans (drums) and Jon Dieffenthaller (guitar), and childhood friend Riad Boochoon on bass. Over time, the group evolved with new members, including drummer Dean James, keyboardist Mario Callender, and DJ Robbie Persaud, solidifying a sound that is as dynamic as it is rooted in Trinidadian culture.

Their accolades include a 2011 International Groovy Soca Monarch title for Wotless, which also earned a BET Soul Train Music Award nomination. Their 2017 track Hello became the most-streamed Soca song of the decade. In 2020, the band teamed up with veteran artist Iwer George to win both the Trinidad and Tobago Soca Monarch and Road March titles with the hit Stage Gone Bad.

Their upcoming performance at the Jazz Festival marks a return to Canada for the group, whose live shows are renowned for their high energy, audience engagement, and celebration of island culture.

The concert is free and will take place at the Rogers Stage in downtown Montreal on July 4 at 11:00 p.m. Festival organizers advise attendees to arrive early, as large crowds are expected.

For more information on the Montreal International Jazz Festival, visit www.montrealjazzfest.com.