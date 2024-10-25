Egbert Gaye Honoured Posthumously by National Assembly

The ripples from the life and legacy of Montreal Community Contact Founder and Managing Editor, Egbert Gaye, continue to be felt even after his passing on June 4th, 2023. He pioneered the only anglophone newspaper, serving Quebec’s Black and Caribbean Community and over 30 years later it is still going strong.

Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy, Christopher Skeete, posthumously awarded Egbert with the Deputy’s Medal. His wife, Elizabeth Gaye, son Emar Mitchell, daughter-in-law Djemira Mitchell, brother Patrick Gaye, and sister-in-law Sharon Bledman accepted the honor on his behalf.

Born in Grenada and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, Gaye immigrated to Montreal in 1980. Twelve years later, he established the Montreal Community Contact, a vital newspaper for amplifying Black and Caribbean voices, addressing systemic racism, providing opportunities, and showcasing their triumphs. He gave other journalists a chance to hone their skills and many of the CONTACT alumni have seen great success across Canada and internationally.

The Medal of the Deputy, awarded by the parliamentarians of the National Assembly, aims to recognize the merit of persons or organizations from their electoral district and who have carried out an exemplary action useful for the good of the community of the said constituency in the cultural, sporting, social or entrepreneurial field. Egbert’s commitment to social justice and equality and tireless efforts to uplift the Black and Caribbean community make him a well-suited recipient of this honor.

By recognizing his pioneering work in Black journalism, the National Assembly has honored his memory and celebrated his impact on the community.