You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice. Mental and spiritual strength is just as important as physical strength.

You possess an inner strength and courage that surpasses your perception. Believe in your resilience.

I know that things may seem hard right now; the struggle can be overwhelming at times, but I want you to dig deep and find the strength that you have within.

Maya Angelou once said, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

Be honest with yourself and keep pressing forward.

Ask for help when you need it. Surround yourself with positive people and

remember your attitude; attitude is everything.

Being happy and grateful doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect.

It just means that you’ve looked beyond all of the imperfections.

Decide to be grateful, no matter the circumstance.

Life can be a struggle sometimes, and you will face challenges along the way.

When you’re weary, take some time to rest and refresh your mind, body, and spirit.

And then you’ll be able to move forward with strength and vitality.

Think about all of the times that you’ve made it through!

You’ve got this. You can get through this, and you will get through it!

You are stronger than you think, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now. I’ve been in situations where I didn’t think I could make it through, but I did. And I know you can, too. You have the power to overcome this.

Remember…

He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak –

Isaiah 40:29

Receive His strength today by spending time in prayer and meditation, seeking His guidance and comfort. Remember that you are not alone in your struggles, and that God is always there to support you.

Remind yourself that you have what it takes. Remind yourself that God has your back.

Philippians 4:13 says,

I can do all this through him, who gives me strength.

God will give you the strength that you need according to His will.

Peace be with you, and remember your blessings!

Remember:

Staying strong doesn’t mean what you’re going through isn’t difficult. It just means that you will refuse to give up.

You may get knocked down, but you don’t have to stay there.

I’m praying for your continued strength on your journey.

Bev