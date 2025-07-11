Get Up And Stand Tall

Getting knocked down in life is a given, but remember, getting up and moving forward is not just a possibility; it’s a choice you must make. You have the power to decide your next step.

No doubt, life can be complicated and challenging at times, especially these days!

Sometimes you feel like crawling into bed and giving up. You keep getting knocked down, wondering if you have the strength or the energy to get back up.

But remember…

Our lives are an awesome gift from God, and we have to get up when we fall; we can’t stay down permanently.

Be encouraged!

Do not give up!!! There are so many things all around you to be grateful for! You are not defined by your present circumstances. Remember, sometimes you have to be your own cheerleader, and that’s okay. You are capable of encouraging yourself.

“This is what the LORD says: “When people fall down, do they not get up?

Jeremiah 8:4

Decide that you’re not going to stay down! Get up, dust yourself off, and keep moving forward!

It’s a choice that you consciously have to make. We have to take responsibility for our lives. Start where you are, not where you wish you were, and take it one step at a time. We must crawl before we walk, and walk before we run.

Failure is not just about falling, but it’s the refusal to get back up after you fall.

When your inner voice keeps telling you to stay down, you can’t do it, or you’re not worthy, you need to delete those negative tapes playing in your head and replace them with new, positive ones.

Our self-talk influences every aspect of our lives. Negative self-talk is all the negative thoughts that you say to yourself about yourself. The good news is that we can change the negativity into positive words of affirmation and change the direction of our lives.

Change takes time. You’ve probably been talking negatively to yourself for a long time, so it will take time to change those patterns. Find ways to encourage yourself that work for you.

We all fall, fail, and get discouraged and want to give up sometimes, but we have to decide not to stay down.

I love that Proverbs 24:16 says,

“For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again.”

You will rise again, and you will be stronger than you were before.

So, rest when needed, get up, stand tall, keep the faith, and keep pressing forward!

