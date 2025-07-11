I borrowed this title from a song which was quite a hit with the Union United Church Men’s Gospel Choir. The lead soloist was noneother than Brother Leon Skerritt. Today, I remember this song just because of how precious it was to hear Leon performing it. As I write I believe that all over the civilized world, many people are sitting on the edge, and worrying about almost everything. We are living in frightening times. I don’t know about you, but I often turn off my T.V. because of the dreadful and scary news that I am hearing. It is like

twenty- four hours of bad,bad news. Wars! we see the destruction, large buildings are crumbling, displacing families unto the streets, supply food trucks are being chased by hungry adults and hungry children, overloaded and overcrowded vehicles are transporting people from one dangerous sight to another. Hospitals are bombed and destroyed while medicine and medical services are in short supply. The trade war is on and prices for everything are sky high. Because of Immigration policies many people who are trying to make a living and to be able to support their families and relatives, are thrown in jail with little or no hope of freedom or even a fair trial. How will those families survive? Is the norm of today’s life–the minority rich gets richer, while the majority poor gets poorer? Yes we are heading down that road, unable to purchase food,pay the rent or mortgage and a bleak future. Where can I hide? To where, can I run? The entire world seems to be in a state of confusion, a state of flux, a state of doom and gloom. The song says it all, ‘ In times like these we need a Savior, An Anchor and a Bible’. And we must be very sure that our Anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock. And who is this Solid Rock? None other than the Lord the only and perfect One, who will see us through.

Selah, Selah, Selah, Selah

For many , the end of June is the end of the school year. Also many others are on Summer vacation. All of us at some time need a break , to pause, think, learn and review the situation and the direction in which we are heading. We should not continue on any road of destruction. I have been reading the Book of Psalm and I noticed that some chapters end with the Hebrew word ‘Selah’. Some chapters may include the word several times in the same chapter, suggesting there are more than one ending in that chapter. It comes, always at the end of something.Let me put on my teaching cap…….The word ‘Selah ‘ appears 71 times in the Book of Psalm and 3 times in the Book of Habakkuk. Both Books are noted for their poetry, prayers,songs and music.Some scholars believe it is there to provide some direction to the choirmaster or mistress, and since it is generally at the end of a chapter or verse it could mean a pause. Our English Bibles are almost totally a translation from Hebrew and Greek, but there are just a few words that are transliterated and not translated. One is Selah,

which means pause.Another example is the word Hallelujah which is Praise God. We continue to use the Hebrew pronunciation. Many of our later commentators believe that the word Selah is a request for the reader or the listener to pause and reflect on what has just been read or said, or voices to pause while the orchestra continues.Selah causes us to pause and listen to what God may be saying even when we do not fully understand. Selah gives us an opportunity to take a moment, away from the crazy, busy ,non-stop life we all tend to pursue, and to consider the immense mystery and wonders of Nature and of the Almighty. Selah is a word to remind us to pause and reflect on Christ , the Rock, in whom we find all treasure,all wisdom, all knowledge, and maybe all answers. So, pause, take a break, because this may help you to get some understanding, so you will be able to change or cushion your own pressure from all the negative happenings and circumstances surrounding us.

But the end of the school year should not be the only time to pause and reflect. Maybe every single night before sleep, on your knees. Reflection could lead to a deeper Spirituality in which careful thinking and insight will precede action. Our life’s music will be more in sinc

if we just pause.

Selah.