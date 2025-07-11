Yes He Still Works Wonders

We ar e now in the seventh month of the year—already past the halfway mark. For many, this is a time of reflection: to assess what’s working, what’s not, and where we stand in relation to the goals we set at the start of 2025. But beyond our physical to-do lists and personal resolutions, how often do we pause to ask: Am I walking in the power of God? Am I growing in faith? Am I a vessel through which Heaven touches Earth?

I invite each of us to reflect on the nature of true faith and the power of the Holy Spirit in our everyday lives. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. And He’s still moving in our communities, our families, and yes, even in our workplaces.

But here’s the key: God moves through people who are surrendered. Through those who pray, listen, and respond. Through those who seek first the Kingdom—not out of religious obligation, but out of deep desire to partner with their Creator.

In fact, the most powerful miracles don’t always happen on grand stages. They happen in quiet obedience. In the mother who forgives. In the young man who refuses to compromise his integrity. In the elder who lays hands and believes for healing in a hospital room. In the employee who brings peace to a toxic work environment. These are miracles, too—signs that the Holy Spirit is alive and active.

Faith is not only believing God for something—but also believing that God wants something through us.

So let’s ask ourselves: are we using our faith only for our personal desires, or are we tuned into what God wants for our lives, our families, and our communities?

We say we call Him Lord and Master, but do we let Him lead?

Let’s fall in love—not just with His power—but with His will. His will to set the captive free. His will to restore broken homes. His will to see our neighborhoods flourish and His people walk in spiritual freedom and wholeness.

Beloved, we can walk in favor. We can live in power. We can see miracles in our day—not because of who we are, but because of who He is within us.

As we enter the second half of the year, let us recommit ourselves to seeking the Lord—not for more things, but for more of Him. Let’s ask the Holy Spirit to fill us afresh. Let’s pray bold prayers that tell God we are available—ready to watch, pray, and act according to His direction, His will and His Word.