“All That We Carry!” 34th Edition of Black History Month Launched

The 34th edition of Black History Month in Quebec officially launched on January 25th at City Hall. Organized by the Round Table on Black History Month, this year’s theme, “All That We Carry – Tout ce que nous sommes,” emphasizes the enduring resilience, rich legacy, and significant contributions of Black communities worldwide. The launch event had a turnout community dignitaries, City Councillors and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante who officiated this year’s opportunity for the laureates to sign Montreal’s Livre d’Or, the city’s official guest book.

Michael Farkas, President of the Round Table on Black History Month, highlighted the importance of the annual observance. “It’s very important as a lot of our history has not been covered through time. We’ve often been forgotten, not so well documented,” Farkas stated. He emphasized the need to “level the playing field by giving a little more information on the history of Black folks, which is the history of the world, as we’ve participated in so many journeys, so many wars, and even natural disasters.”

Arts Curator, Eunice Bélidor and Canada Post Chair of the Board of Directors, Andre Hudon unveiled the new Canadian stamp that pays tribute to Marie Joseph Angélique. Angélique’s story has become a symbol of Black resistance to enslavement and to remind Canadians of the history of Black enslavement in what is now Canada.

In the early 1700s, she was an enslaved Black woman in Montreal. In 1734, she was arrested and accused of starting a fire while allegedly trying to flee her bondage. Court records reveal she was sentenced to death following a trial that was based mostly on hearsay. Following this, there was an appeal, before she was tortured for her confession and information on her accomplice, and public execution.

A free calendar is released annually as part of The Round Table on Black History Month. It features 12 laureates, who were honoured as part of the ceremony.

The 2025 laureates are:

•Ayanna Alleyne – Senior financial analyst and co-chair of the Black Employees Maer Network

• Désirée Rochat – Community educator, historian, and memory worker

• Fernando Belton – Criminal lawyer and executive director of the Clinique juridique de Saint-Michel

• Joel Campbell – Musical director and keyboardist

• Mapi Mobwano – President and CEO of ArcelorMial

• Michael Smith – Community advocate, mentor, and entrepreneur

• Nancy Oliver – Former teacher and racial-justice facilitator

• Ninette Piou – Director of the Centre N A Rive

• Patrice Vilcéus – Former commander of the SPVM

• Régine Tardieu-Bertheau – Psychologist and clinical supervisor

• Vanessa Kanga – Cultural entrepreneur and division manager of culture and libraries in Côte-des-Neiges

• Wendell Nii Laryea Adjetey – Associate professor at McGill University specializing in African diaspora history after Reconstruction

This year’s spokespersons are actor Penande Estime (Francophone) and host, producer of CKUT’s Morning Detour and entrepreneur, Ian Thomas (Anglophone).

Each year in collaboration with Héma-Québec, the Round Table on Black History Month organizes a blood drive to support people suffering from sickle cell anemia and highlight the critical contributions Black communities make to the Quebec blood supply. The community is asked to donate as per their capacity. This year the collective drive will take place on Saturday 15, February from 10:30 – 4:00 pm at Centre d’Éducation Des Adultes (Céda): Grande salle — 2515, rue Delisle Montréal.

For more information about the laureates, a schedule of province-wide activities and the downloadable calendar visit www.moishistoiredesnoirs.com.