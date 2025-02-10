Where do I start?

I grew up in an era within a culture where no one spoke about mental health. Terms like depression and anxiety were foreign to us. If we felt sad, angry, or worried “for no reason,” we were often told that we were either ungrateful or simply not praying enough. Mental health was not prioritized. However, we did recognize the importance of physical health and were constantly reminded that “you are what you eat!”

I first began to understand the importance of prioritizing mental health when I was 14 years old. My mom, who was in her forties, had a stroke. After completing all the necessary tests, the doctors attributed it to stress. That was when I fully realized how deeply mental and physical health are intertwined. Now that I am in my forties as well, I do my best to put mental health at the forefront for both my children and myself. From time to time, I hope to share with you the lessons I’ve learned along the way!

The first lesson I want to share with you is the importance of gratitude. Most major religions highlight the significance of gratitude, but even if you’re not religious, science also supports its benefits. Research consistently shows that gratitude journaling improves mental health, emotional well-being, and even physical health. Studies indicate that writing about gratitude enhances positive emotions, reduces stress and depression, and promotes better sleep and cardiovascular health. Neuroscientific and psychological research reveal that gratitude practices increase brain activity related to emotional regulation and empathy, fostering a more optimistic and resilient mindset. Additionally, studies confirm that gratitude interventions—including journaling—significantly enhance life satisfaction and overall well-being across various groups, including students, workers, and individuals managing chronic illnesses.

So, here’s my first assignment for you: Head over to the dollar store, buy yourself a blank journal, and start writing down the things you’re grateful for. And don’t tell me you have nothing to write! I once heard an advocate for gratitude journaling say: “Imagine if the only things you had tomorrow were the things you wrote about in your gratitude journal today.” Now, do you have things to write? So, grab that journal, put pen to paper, and start small—one word, one sentence, one moment of gratitude at a time. Watch how it shifts your mindset, brightens your outlook, and strengthens your resilience.

I’ll be writing to you again very soon!