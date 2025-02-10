The sky is only the beginning for those who dream

Nompumelelo Moyo (LJI)

On February 15, there will be a special Valentine’s Edition featuring numerous emerging artists from Montreal, some of the city’s favorite DJ’s as well as talented coming in from Vermont and New York called Lovestruck at the Noel Alexander Banquet Hall brought to you by The Jamaica Association and Linkcon Prezzy Demetrius who will coordinate the event.

Prezzy is the CEO of Driven Paper Next Level, and he established The Empowerment House for Independent Artists, which is a modern day comeback kid in the music business. Despite having left the music scene in 2017, Prezzy took the time to work on his vision, goals and bounced back in September 2022 with a bang.

With the understanding that some of the biggest brands started with humble beginnings, Prezzy worked on rebranding, relaunching his brand and added upscale merchandise to his portfolio which included his signature shoes “Driven Culture” for men that he designed and is custom made in Italy to his signature beard oil for men or his signature fragrance for women, Toxic Rush. This move was insightful as it has paved more opportunities for him in the new year.

He is very positive about year, and has confidence in his team, the new ventures and new partnerships. With all this happening, he has his hands full and is working back and forth Canada and USA with other people in the same business to explore ways of bridging the gap in the industry and how best to support the artists.

Reflecting back on the previous year Prezzy says it was a year, which bore him results. His company, which is a music business-consulting firm that offers record label services and all high-end entertainment needs, introduced extras like Miami Swim Week, The Celebrity Charity Basketball Game, Mansion After Party’s in Los Angeles and much more created a buzz and made an impact in the fast paced industry.

In addition, he has enlarged his scope and now has access to booking major artists and comedians, new school as well as a long list of household names we all know. Another accolade worth mentioning is that his brand was involved in the new afrobeats breakout artist Jzyno “Australian Tour” a lil while ago because of his affiliate team Bac 2 Bac Events Group.

He’s excited to work with his new Taste of The Carribean team he joined forces with last summer who is now ranked as one of the top festivals at this point period, with a whole new addition coming this summer that’s going blow your socks off.

From helping to secure artists with music distribution deals via Sony Orchard, Empire and Roc Nation or record label sit down meetings with Atlantic records, Def Jam, Republic, Warner, Epic and many more, there’s not much missing to help artists help attain that next level. Also, he decided to start a Network Music Team turned Family where he pooled amazing resources and individuals together in hopes to spread knowledge and awareness with the help of his expertise and Networking skills.

He has been organizing cultural as well as urban music festivals or sponsoring and promoting events with his custom beard oil, being a contributing writer for a couple of magazines, public speaking and mentoring the youth at Batshaw Youth and Family Services and much more.

There is a harsh truth that any business owner has to face; even in the best of times, there is a possibility that the business needs rethinking. For the companies and businesses that become successful, the entrepreneurs have different formulas for reaching their success. For some, connections get them there but for some like Prezzy, its perseverance, determination and knowledge.