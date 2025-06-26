Come, Holy Spirit!

As we prepare to celebrate Pentecost Sunday on June 8th, we are reminded of one of the most powerful and transformative moments in the life of the Church—the outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the upper room. More than a historical event, Pentecost is an invitation, even today, to welcome the Holy Spirit afresh into our lives, our churches, and our communities. But to truly experience the fullness of what God intended, we must look back—not just at what happened, but how it happened.

In Acts 1, after His resurrection, Jesus gave specific instructions to His disciples: “Do not leave Jerusalem, but wait for the gift my Father promised…” (Acts 1:4). It’s important to note that they didn’t receive the Holy Spirit right away. They had to wait—in obedience, in unity, and in expectation. The Bible tells us that about 120 people were gathered in the upper room (Acts 1:15). Managing a group of that size, in close quarters, for an extended period, could not have been easy. There were likely moments of tension, discomfort, and uncertainty. And yet, they waited.

From Jesus’ ascension to the day of Pentecost, the believers waited for ten days. That’s ten days of prayer, worship, and perhaps most miraculously—unity. Acts 2:1 says, “When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place.” Other translations emphasize that they were of one accord, or of one mind. This wasn’t accidental; it was cultivated. How many of us struggle to cultivate a lifestyle or the type of surrender that will usher in God’s promise. It required humility, submission, and surrender—not only to one another, but to the promise of God.

Then came the suddenly.

“Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting” (Acts 2:2). The Holy Spirit descended with power, and everything changed. The once-timid disciples became bold preachers. Peter, who had previously denied Jesus, stood and proclaimed the Gospel with such authority that 3,000 souls were added to the Church that very day. Tongues of fire appeared, diverse languages were spoken, and miracles became the norm.

If God is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8), why are we not consistently seeing these kinds of results in our churches and communities today?

Could it be that we’ve grown impatient in the waiting? Have we become too independent to submit fully to the Spirit’s leading? Or too distracted to be of one mind and one purpose?

Are we more interested in what God can do than simply being with Him?

The early Church experienced the introduction of the Holy Spirit. But we—today—are called into His fellowship (2 Corinthians 13:14). This is more than a one-time encounter; it’s an ongoing relationship. Yet, just like the early believers, we must surrender. We must wait. We must obey. And we must come together.

Be encouraged one and all. God said that He would pour out His spirit upon ALL Flesh.

Joel 2:28–29 (KJV) states “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions: And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit.”

Peter quotes this prophecy to explain what was happening at Pentecost, affirming that the outpouring of the Holy Spirit was a fulfillment of Joel’s prophesy —a sign that the “last days” had begun. Today it continues. We are still in the end times. Position yourself to receive the Holy Spirit. Let His very presence be the thing you long for most.

This Pentecost, may we not merely commemorate an ancient outpouring, but cry out afresh: “Come, Holy Spirit.” May we posture ourselves with expectancy, humility, and unity, so that He may move among us again in power.