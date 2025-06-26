Kiddies Carnival also known as Petit Carimas in Montreal is around the corner. This year Petit Carimas will be held on Saturday 28th June, 2025 at Martin Luther King Park starting at noon. This is a vibrantcultural event that plays a crucial role in introducing the next generation to the traditions and artistry of Carnival, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride. It serves as a platform for children to learn about Carnival, engage in creative expression, and develop valuable skills like teamwork and cooperation.

Here’s a list of the Petit Carimas band leaders for 2025. Rendez vous.mas, Westcan Folk, Rayne Carnival, World by Storme.

West-Can Petit Carimas 2025

West-Can being Montreal veteran Mas makers has participated in Kiddies carnival since 2012 and continues to keep the tradition of carnival alive in the city. This year their presentation is- *Golden Ashanti* Inspired by the legendary Ashanti Empire, where gold gleamed as a symbol of power, prestige, and heritage. The boy’s costume evokes the presence of an Ashanti warrior or nobleman, adorned with a striking sash of Kente print and accented with regal beads. The girls’ costume shines in deep purple and gold, detailed with hand-applied embellishments and layered trims that reflect the grace and strength of Ashanti queens.

Together, these looks celebrate unity, culture, and ancestral pride — a radiant display of African majesty reborn in the rhythm of the road. For children 18 and under 100$ Deadline to register Jun 15, 2025 Contact 514-641-9149, info@westcanfolk.com

Rayne Carnival Petit Carimas 2025

Mas Band of the Year winner. This year Rayne Carnival offers WINGS, ORCHID, BLUE JAYS and SUNFLOWER for this year’s Petit Carimas, along with LUSH and INNOCENCE for the adults. Rayne Carnival can be reached on : Instagram @raynecarnival Facebook Rayne Carnival Tiktok @raynecarnival Email raynecarnival@gmail.com.

World By Storme Petit Carimas 2025

World By Storme is run by youngest bandleader, Storme Moore who’s also Pat Dillon Moore youngest child. Storme Moore. Storme has decided to try one more time to bring the ultimate mas band, due to last year’s challenges on the road, such as too much rain! They will be playing Balance. The band offers two sections. Ying and Yang and Birds Can’t Fly On One Wing. Storme caters to masqueraders from as small as a year old to fourteen years old.

Deadline to register Jun 15, 2025

Contact (514) 378-0257

Families are urged to contact Carimas organizers to find out about the bands and to get their children registered in a band. We ask everyone to come out and support the next generation. This year we hope that parents stay to the side of the band and let the children dance and play their Mas.

