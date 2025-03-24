Harmony in Hues Brings Multicultural Narratives to Life

The untold stories of Montrealers Jason Dumervil, Otis Grant, Emar Mitchell, Brian Smith and Na’kuset are coming to light in Kidel Reid’s newest documentary, “Harmony in Hues”. Reid, the Executive Director of The Multicultural & Diversity Project, will premier his film on March 29th at a private screening and simultaneously online on YouTube.

Following the success of his sophomore documentary, Multicultural Artistry, Reid has found that storytelling through audio visual means captures and captivates audiences more. He worked with director, Nkosi Phanord for a second time to make ‘Harmony in Hues’ a compelling documentary

This shift in media consumption has influenced his approach and as he sees it, documentaries have become a crucial tool for storytelling and social awareness.

“People may not read through content, but they’ll sit and watch a film,” he said to the CONTACT.

The selection process for Harmony in Hues was a collaborative effort between Reid and his team. “We brainstormed and considered individuals who have made significant contributions—not just to the Black community, but to their own communities as well,” he shared. After vetting and interviews, the team identified individuals whose personal stories carried depth and impact beyond their public personas.

The documentary doesn’t just focus on professional achievements; it dives into personal histories, struggles, and pivotal moments in each subject’s life. “I like to go in-depth,” Reid says.

“I ask about their upbringing, education, career paths, personal challenges—because people want to connect with the person.”

The title Harmony in Hues reflects the documentary’s essence. “The harmony comes from the inclusivity of having different people together, and the hues represent the different ethnicities involved,” Reid explained.

For Reid, each featured individual brought something unique to the documentary. He strongly believes in the role of storytelling in healing and empowerment. “Our communities have a lot of trauma,” he notes. “By sharing our experiences, we help others navigate similar struggles. It’s about breaking cycles and fostering mentorship across generations.”

His personal motivation stems from wanting to create a platform for underrepresented voices while also ensuring the next generation has role models to look up to.

“When my son went through racial profiling, I was able to tell him, ‘I went through this too. You’re not alone, and it’s not your fault.’ That’s the power of storytelling—it helps people heal.”

Despite the film’s success, the journey was not without hurdles. Coordinating interviews, securing filming locations, and navigating different schedules were major logistical challenges. Additionally, Reid encountered individuals who viewed participation through a transactional lens rather than recognizing the long-term value of being part of a legacy-building project. “This documentary isn’t just about promotion; it’s about immortalizing these stories for future generations,” he emphasizes.

Looking ahead, Reid hopes to make documentary filmmaking an annual endeavor. “There are so many stories to tell, so many messages to share. If I can continue creating films that connect people and enhance their lives, then I’m doing something right.”

The premiere of “Harmony in Hues” is scheduled for March 29th, for more information about this and other upcoming projects visit: https://www.tmdproject.org/