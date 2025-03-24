Carry It – Moves Hearts and Stirs Up Nostalgia

This carnival season in Trinidad the Soca scene has been set ablaze by producer Mike S’Obrien popularly known as Stemz and the track “Carry It,” featuring Bunji Garlin. And now, fans are spoiled for choice after international superstar Nicki Minaj jumped on the remix boosting the track globally. The track was intended to be a nostalgic tribute to fetes and parties from « back in the day. »

Stemz describes “Carry It” as a song that grew organically, touching the ground with its nostalgic and historical essence. Initially, he did not create it with the intention of being a road march contender but the song resonated so deeply with fans that it became an unexpected contender for the coveted Road March title in Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival, a title awarded to the most frequently played song during the parade’s street celebrations. Though it officially placed second behind Machel Montano’s ” Pardy,” the track won the hearts of many and dominated online polls as the people’s choice.

“I did not engineer it to be a road march contender, but people organically loved it,” he revealed to the CONTACT. The song’s raw emotional power, evident in Bunji Garlin’s own tears during recording, resonated deeply with listeners, sparking a wave of nostalgia and heartfelt reactions. “I never thought I would see people cry from power Soca,” he admitted.

Reflecting on its creation, Stemz shared, “When Bunji heard it, he loved it. I never thought I would see people cry from Power Soca, but this song moved people. Even Bunji himself admitted that it was the first time he ever cried because of a Power Soca track.”

The collaboration with Bunji Garlin happened through a mutual connection, Shakeel Mark (Chinge), who recommended the track. After hearing the initial parts of “Carry It,” Bunji immediately expressed interest.

Stemz recalls, “Bunji sent a voice note saying, ‘Tell your partner Stemz he won’t regret sending this to me. Where we are about to take this, it’ll be crazy.’” The track’s evolution was further refined with the help of top-tier musicians, including Johann Seaton from MadMen Productions on mixing and mastering, Kyle Peters on live guitars, and Trini Baby on background vocals.

Then pop star Nicki Minaj, began relentlessly promoting “Carry It” on her social media. “Nicki Minaj’s actual words were ‘Carry It Makes her proud to be a Trini,'” Stemz said. This organic endorsement culminated in a surprise remix, a move facilitated by Stemz’s manager, Vishal of Bilz Music. “She has over 200 million followers, and she only followed 662. And I became 663. So like the fact that Nicki follows me and watches my stories is unbelievable to me and now she’s remixed my song.”

The reunion with Bunji Garlin, whom Stemz had known for years, added another layer to the song’s compelling narrative. “We came back in such a powerful way, and you know, we were united with something that brought back nostalgia with a modern twist,” he said.

The producer, who dropped 14 releases last year, sees “Carry It” as a turning point in his career.

“Carry it has changed everything it’s one of those tracks that change my entire year. It’s changed every single thing about my career as a producer in the Soca genre.”

Looking ahead, Stemz plans to explore new genres, including R&B, promising a diverse musical future. To keep up with Stemz music and upcoming projects visit :

