Riggo Suave Honored at Island Twist in Montreal — Next Stop: Carivibe Ottawa 2025

Montreal, July 1st, 2025 Canada Day in Montreal took on a special meaning this year as two of the city’s top promoters, NiteLife Ent and Production Sounds came together to present Island Twist, a celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and legacy.

In the heart of the festivities, International DJ and crowd favourite Riggo Suave, also known as The Stage God, was officially honoured for his impact on Montreal’s Caribbean entertainment scene. A plaque was presented by Production Sounds in front of a packed audience of supporters, fellow DJs, and fans.

Riggo Suave, based in New York, has been Djing across major Soca and dancehall events internationally, Earning the respect and recognition of his talents by well-known artists and even becoming known as Skinny Fabulous official tour Dj.

Riggo Suave’s first time Djing at Montreal was in 2017 at an event titled “Montreal Army Fete”, but his consistent connection to Montreal over the years has made him a beloved figure here. His electrifying energy, genuine respect, and understanding that it’s not only Toronto but Montreal that represents Canada too, have earned him more than just bookings; he’s earned the city’s respect.

Island Twist, a NiteLife Ent brand, collaborated with Production Sounds to unite flags, colors, and cultures through high-energy DJ sets and nonstop Caribbean vibes, for future events follow Instagram: @Productionjr or @Nitelife_ent.

While Montreal is still buzzing with Carimas, let me draw your attention to what’s up next. Ottawa Carnival which is the highly anticipated Carivibe Caribbean Carnival, happening July 26–27, 2025. CARIIVIBE a name that says it all: “Cari” for Caribbean, “Vibe” for the feel-good energy.

For over 20 years, Carivibe has proudly celebrated Caribbean culture in Canada’s capital. Led by legendary Ottawa DJ Trevor Mason, this vibrant festival brings the flavor, rhythm, and unity of the islands to Ottawa, Ontario.

Carivibe’s “Reach the Beach Weekend 2025.” is 2 days of non-stop Caribbean celebration and here’s the Carivibe Festival / Reach the Beach Weekend 2025 Schedule.

Saturday, July 26th – REACH THE BEACH + BAM BAM BLOCK PARTY First starts with REACH THE BEACH.Canada’s BIGGEST & BEST Caribbean Beach Party, Eat, Drink, and Lime with thousands of festival goers, DJs, live performances, tropical food, and island vibes on the sand, Petrie Island Beach – 795 Trim Rd., Ottawa, Ontario at 1PM – 9PM

Saturday Night – BAM BAM BLOCK PARTY, the party continues with live music, dancing, and pure Caribbean energy! At Mexi’s Orleans – 255 Centrum Blvd., Orleans, ON at 10PM – 3AM.

Sunday, July 27th – Carnival en Blanc, a sophisticated close to the weekend with the Premium Tropical Drinks & Food Fest, Caribbean elegance meets vibrant flavor and music, Style Code: All White, Summer Chic

Shenkman Arts Centre – 245 Centrum Blvd., Orléans, ON, Canada at 3PM – 10PM.

Summer is when life feels the

brightest and fullest time to soak up every moment, celebrate, and make unforgettable memories.

Enjoy festivities you are looking forward to this summer.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr